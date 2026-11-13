Cheyenne’s trades scene is busy right now, from high-tech data centers to solar projects and classic tire shops. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: E2 Optics

E2 Optics Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead structured cabling installs in advanced data center environments for an award‑winning, woman‑owned tech integrator. You’ll supervise crews, plan materials and schedules, mentor techs, and travel as needed, with health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and career growth opportunities.

Employer: E2 Optics

E2 Optics Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping install and maintain structured cabling systems in office and construction settings. Good fit if you have basic construction or cabling experience, can lift up to 40 lbs, and want on‑the‑job training, certifications, and benefits while working on cutting‑edge tech projects.

Employer: SOLV Energy

Location: Cheyenne, WY (heavy travel to job sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $161,767 – $215,151 (salary)

Senior leadership role overseeing electrical work on utility-scale solar, battery storage, and high-voltage substation projects. Ideal for someone with deep electrical construction experience who can manage safety, quality, schedules, and client relationships while traveling frequently.

Employer: Les Schwab Tire Centers

Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.85 – $24.50/hour

Entry-level friendly tire and wheel role doing installs, rotations, repairs, TPMS work, and some road service, with lots of lifting and moving. Comes with quarterly bonus, medical/dental/vision, company-funded retirement, PTO, disability, discounts, and tuition assistance once eligible.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors open fast when you’re already in the pipeline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.