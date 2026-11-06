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Cheyenne
🏭 Cheyenne Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Openings
8 days ago
Cheyenne has some solid hands-on roles right now, from shop-floor work to defense support. If you like working with tools, machines, or gear, these are worth a look.
Warehouse Associate (Veterinary Supply)
- Employer: Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic, LLC
- Location: Cheyenne, WY
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $23.24 – $27.99/hour (about 40 hrs/week)
- Category: Warehouse / Production support
This role keeps the warehouse running: picking orders, loading/unloading, and helping with shipping and inventory using RF scanners and forklifts (when trained). Good fit if you’ve done warehouse work, can lift heavy items, and like staying active all shift.
Weapons QC Inspector
- Employer: V2X Inc
- Location: Cheyenne, WY
- Type: Full-time (CBA position)
- Pay: Not listed
- Category: Defense / Quality Control
Inspect weapons maintenance processes and equipment for aircraft weapons systems, run certifications and training, and help keep operations safe and compliant. Requires recent USAF (or equivalent) weapons background, ability to get a DoD Secret clearance, and offers healthcare, retirement, PTO, and more.
Machinist (Precision Inspection Focus)
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Cheyenne, WY
- Type: Part-time, in person
- Pay: $25.00 – $32.00/hour
- Category: Machining / Quality
Work with mechanical blueprints, precision measuring tools, and CMM equipment (PC-DMIS) to check parts and confirm they meet spec. Great if you enjoy detailed, careful work and already know your way around metrology tools.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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