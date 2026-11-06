🏭 Cheyenne Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Openings

Cheyenne has some solid hands-on roles right now, from shop-floor work to defense support. If you like working with tools, machines, or gear, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic, LLC

Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic, LLC Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $23.24 – $27.99/hour (about 40 hrs/week)

Category: Warehouse / Production support

This role keeps the warehouse running: picking orders, loading/unloading, and helping with shipping and inventory using RF scanners and forklifts (when trained). Good fit if you’ve done warehouse work, can lift heavy items, and like staying active all shift.

Employer: V2X Inc

Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time (CBA position)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Category: Defense / Quality Control

Inspect weapons maintenance processes and equipment for aircraft weapons systems, run certifications and training, and help keep operations safe and compliant. Requires recent USAF (or equivalent) weapons background, ability to get a DoD Secret clearance, and offers healthcare, retirement, PTO, and more.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: $25.00 – $32.00/hour

Category: Machining / Quality

Work with mechanical blueprints, precision measuring tools, and CMM equipment (PC-DMIS) to check parts and confirm they meet spec. Great if you enjoy detailed, careful work and already know your way around metrology tools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.