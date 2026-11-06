💰 Cheyenne Accounting & Finance Jobs – Multiple Remote & Local Roles

Cheyenne has a nice mix of finance roles right now, from mission-driven local work to fully remote corporate jobs. If you like numbers and clear processes, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pearson

Pearson Location: Cheyenne, WY (Remote – Pearson Virtual Schools)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior individual-contributor role owning internal audit, SOC 2, risk register, and business continuity/disaster recovery for Pearson’s virtual school platforms. Great fit if you have 5+ years in audit/GRC, can push for strong controls, and want a high-impact role that partners with cybersecurity, legal, and internal audit.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Location: Cheyenne, WY (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00–$25.00/hour (hourly)

Hands-on accounting role focused on warranty recovery, daily transaction balancing, and vendor communication to maximize credits. Good for someone with 2+ years accounting/finance experience, strong Excel/MS Office skills, and who likes detailed, analytical work with clear processes.

Employer: Magic City Enterprises

Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour

Community-focused finance role managing Social Security representative payee accounts for people with developmental disabilities. You’ll handle bookkeeping, budgeting support, reconciliations, and government reporting, while working closely with case managers, guardians, and vendors.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often consider related experience and on-the-job learning.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.