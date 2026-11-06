undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cheyenne
🏥 Cheyenne Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible & Travel Roles
8 days ago
Cheyenne’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from bedside care to flexible PRN and travel gigs. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s likely a fit here for your schedule and skills.
Lead Nurse (RN) – Behavioral Health & Residential Services
- Employer: VOA Northern Rockies
- Location: Cheyenne, WY
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Salary: Not listed
- Mix of hands-on nursing and team leadership over medical operations in outpatient and residential programs. Great fit if you’re an RN with Wyoming license, 2+ years’ experience (behavioral health preferred), and want to mentor nurses, coordinate care, and help shape workflows.
Travel Occupational Therapist – Inpatient – $2,923/week
- Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Cheyenne, WY (Travel)
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment
- Pay: Approx. $2,923 per week
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 4×9 day shifts
- Inpatient OT travel role with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and strong benefits (401k, medical, dental, vision, CE, license reimbursement). Requires BLS and 1 year of OT experience.
Travel Physical Therapist – $3,027/week
- Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Cheyenne, WY (Travel)
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment
- Pay: Approx. $3,027 per week
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 5×8 or 4×10 day shifts
- PT travel contract with flexible shifts, weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and full travel‑style benefits. Needs BLS and 1+ year PT experience.
Ambulatory Infusion Clinic Nurse (RN) – Per Diem
- Employer: LUX Infusion
- Location: Cheyenne, WY
- Type: Per Diem
- Pay Range: $42 – $60/hour
- Outpatient/ambulatory infusion role inserting and managing IVs and central lines, giving infusions and blood products, and educating patients. Ideal for RNs with IV and central line experience, 2+ years RN, CPR, and comfort working independently with some local travel.
Medication Aide–Certified (MA‑C)
- Employer: Evergreen Healthcare Group – Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness
- Location: 3128 Boxelder Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82001
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed; $3,000 referral bonus + shift differentials (evening +$1/hr, night +$0.80/hr, weekend +$2/hr)
- Long‑term care role giving prescribed meds, taking vitals, and keeping med records under RN supervision. Requires WY CNA, eligibility for CNA II and MA‑C, and completion of a Board‑approved MA‑C program.
Nurse Practitioner (PRN) – In‑Home Health Assessments
- Employer: Matrix Medical Network
- Location: Cheyenne, WY & surrounding area (home visits/SNF)
- Type: PRN / Per‑diem, 1099-style per‑assessment pay
- Pay: $90 – $115 per assessment, typical $1,800 – $11,500/month depending on volume
- Do adult/geriatric health assessments in members’ homes or facilities, with visits up to an hour. Very flexible: you set your availability 7 days/week, 8am–7pm. Requires NP license, board certification (Adult/AGPCNP/AGACNP/FNP/Emergency/Acute Care), BLS/ACLS/CPR, valid driver’s license, and auto insurance.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
- Employer: Life Care Centers of America
- Location: Cheyenne, WY
- Type: Full-time
- Bonus: $5,000 sign‑on bonus for full‑time
- Provide daily hands‑on care (bathing, feeding, grooming, toileting) in a skilled nursing setting as part of an interdisciplinary team. Must be a State‑approved CNA program graduate, actively licensed in WY, with CPR (or willing to obtain during orientation).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to more openings at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.