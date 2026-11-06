🏥 Cheyenne Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible & Travel Roles

Cheyenne’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from bedside care to flexible PRN and travel gigs. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s likely a fit here for your schedule and skills.

Employer: VOA Northern Rockies

VOA Northern Rockies Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Mix of hands-on nursing and team leadership over medical operations in outpatient and residential programs. Great fit if you’re an RN with Wyoming license, 2+ years’ experience (behavioral health preferred), and want to mentor nurses, coordinate care, and help shape workflows.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Malone Healthcare Solutions Location: Cheyenne, WY (Travel)

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Pay: Approx. $2,923 per week

Schedule: 36 hrs/week , 4×9 day shifts

, Inpatient OT travel role with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and strong benefits (401k, medical, dental, vision, CE, license reimbursement). Requires BLS and 1 year of OT experience.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Malone Healthcare Solutions Location: Cheyenne, WY (Travel)

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Pay: Approx. $3,027 per week

Schedule: 40 hrs/week , 5×8 or 4×10 day shifts

, PT travel contract with flexible shifts, weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and full travel‑style benefits. Needs BLS and 1+ year PT experience.

Employer: LUX Infusion

Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Per Diem

Pay Range: $42 – $60/hour

Outpatient/ambulatory infusion role inserting and managing IVs and central lines, giving infusions and blood products, and educating patients. Ideal for RNs with IV and central line experience, 2+ years RN, CPR, and comfort working independently with some local travel.

Employer: Evergreen Healthcare Group – Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness

Location: 3128 Boxelder Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82001

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed; $3,000 referral bonus + shift differentials ( evening +$1/hr, night +$0.80/hr, weekend +$2/hr )

Not listed; + shift differentials ( ) Long‑term care role giving prescribed meds, taking vitals, and keeping med records under RN supervision. Requires WY CNA, eligibility for CNA II and MA‑C, and completion of a Board‑approved MA‑C program.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Location: Cheyenne, WY & surrounding area (home visits/SNF)

Type: PRN / Per‑diem, 1099-style per‑assessment pay

Pay: $90 – $115 per assessment , typical $1,800 – $11,500/month depending on volume

, typical depending on volume Do adult/geriatric health assessments in members’ homes or facilities, with visits up to an hour. Very flexible: you set your availability 7 days/week, 8am–7pm. Requires NP license, board certification (Adult/AGPCNP/AGACNP/FNP/Emergency/Acute Care), BLS/ACLS/CPR, valid driver’s license, and auto insurance.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time

Bonus: $5,000 sign‑on bonus for full‑time

Provide daily hands‑on care (bathing, feeding, grooming, toileting) in a skilled nursing setting as part of an interdisciplinary team. Must be a State‑approved CNA program graduate, actively licensed in WY, with CPR (or willing to obtain during orientation).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to more openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.