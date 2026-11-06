🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Cheyenne

Cheyenne has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. If you’re thinking about adding a pup to your home, these four are ready and waiting.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Phone: (307) 632-6655

Rack is a sweet, high-energy pup who loves people and playtime. He thrives in an active home that enjoys outdoor adventures and lots of interaction.

He can be a bit sensitive at the vet, so he’ll need an adopter who can give him patient, gentle handling and help him feel safe during check-ups.

👉 Meet Rack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Cane Corso mix

German Shepherd Dog / Cane Corso mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Black Dog Animal Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (307) 514-4024

Ellie May is a smart, hard-working girl who is currently in the P.A.C.K. Program, a 9‑week training course for obedience, agility, and handling. She already knows cues like “sit,” “wave,” and “down,” and is polishing even more skills.

Her new family should be ready to keep up her training so she can use everything she’s learned and continue to grow into her best self.

👉 Meet Ellie May and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Basset Hound / Australian Cattle Dog mix

Basset Hound / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Phone: (307) 632-6655

Gidget is a pint-sized buddy with a big personality. She loves to roughhouse with other dogs but also knows when it’s time to settle down. She adores kids and is happy to curl up on the couch for snuggles.

She’s strong-willed and confident, and she likes to explore the world with her mouth, so she’ll need good chew toys and bones to keep her busy. She enjoys trying fruits and veggies—especially blueberries and strawberries.

👉 Meet Gidget and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black with gray or silver

Black with gray or silver Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived)

Shelter: Black Dog Animal Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (307) 514-4024

Mishka (often called Mish) is a classic Lab at heart: she loves people, loves playing ball, and loves belly rubs.

She is a tripod (three-legged), but she still gets around well and doesn’t let it slow her down. She can do well with some dogs and not as well with others, and is likely best matched with a male dog after a proper introduction.

👉 Meet Mishka and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Cheyenne, WY, consider visiting Cheyenne Animal Shelter or Black Dog Animal Rescue, Inc. to meet these dogs in person. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.