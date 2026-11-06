undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Cheyenne
Cheyenne has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. If you’re thinking about adding a pup to your home, these four are ready and waiting.
Rack
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Cheyenne Animal Shelter
Phone: (307) 632-6655
Rack is a sweet, high-energy pup who loves people and playtime. He thrives in an active home that enjoys outdoor adventures and lots of interaction.
He can be a bit sensitive at the vet, so he’ll need an adopter who can give him patient, gentle handling and help him feel safe during check-ups.
👉 Meet Rack and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ellie May
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Cane Corso mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $350
- Shelter: Black Dog Animal Rescue, Inc.
Phone: (307) 514-4024
Ellie May is a smart, hard-working girl who is currently in the P.A.C.K. Program, a 9‑week training course for obedience, agility, and handling. She already knows cues like “sit,” “wave,” and “down,” and is polishing even more skills.
Her new family should be ready to keep up her training so she can use everything she’s learned and continue to grow into her best self.
👉 Meet Ellie May and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gidget
- Breed: Basset Hound / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Black
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Cheyenne Animal Shelter
Phone: (307) 632-6655
Gidget is a pint-sized buddy with a big personality. She loves to roughhouse with other dogs but also knows when it’s time to settle down. She adores kids and is happy to curl up on the couch for snuggles.
She’s strong-willed and confident, and she likes to explore the world with her mouth, so she’ll need good chew toys and bones to keep her busy. She enjoys trying fruits and veggies—especially blueberries and strawberries.
👉 Meet Gidget and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mishka
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with gray or silver
- Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Shelter: Black Dog Animal Rescue, Inc.
Phone: (307) 514-4024
Mishka (often called Mish) is a classic Lab at heart: she loves people, loves playing ball, and loves belly rubs.
She is a tripod (three-legged), but she still gets around well and doesn’t let it slow her down. She can do well with some dogs and not as well with others, and is likely best matched with a male dog after a proper introduction.
👉 Meet Mishka and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Cheyenne, WY, consider visiting Cheyenne Animal Shelter or Black Dog Animal Rescue, Inc. to meet these dogs in person. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.