⚡ Cheyenne, WY Utility & Infrastructure Jobs – Multiple Openings

Cheyenne’s infrastructure scene is busy right now, with solid openings for folks who like hands-on work and big, long-term projects. If you’re into power lines, pipelines, or security systems, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: Tallgrass

Tallgrass Location: Cheyenne, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (industry competitive per employer)

Install and maintain natural gas measurement and control equipment—flow computers, meters, analyzers, and more. This role is great if you like field work, troubleshooting electronics and pneumatics, and don’t mind call-outs, overtime, and all-weather conditions. Tallgrass highlights strong benefits, 401(k) with up to 10% total company contribution, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Michels Corporation (Michels Infrastructure Solutions, Inc.)

(Michels Infrastructure Solutions, Inc.) Location: Project-based – including Wyoming (Cheyenne-area data center work)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead utility coordination on large hyperscale data center and mission-critical projects—working with gas, electric, fiber, water, sewer, and more. Good fit if you have 5+ years with underground utilities or heavy civil work, like solving complex site issues, and are open to long-term, site-based travel across multiple states. Includes a full benefits package and strong training investment (about $5,000 per employee per year).

Employer: Federal Protection, Inc.

Location: Cheyenne, WY and surrounding area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$65,000/year + potential sign-on bonus

Service bank equipment, security systems, ATMs, fire alarms, CCTV, and gates for financial, commercial, and residential customers. Comes with company vehicle, gas card, paid holidays, PTO, 401(k) match, and a Monday–Friday schedule with rotating on-call. Good for techs with at least 2 years’ experience and strong troubleshooting skills.

Employer: Black Hills Energy

Location: Cheyenne, WY (must live within 30 miles of 1301 W 24th St )

(must live within 30 miles of ) Type: Full-time, union apprentice role

Pay: $46.71/hour (per current collective bargaining agreement)

Work under Journeyman Linemen to learn overhead and underground power line construction, equipment operation, and outage response. Ideal if you want a long-term utility career, can get/hold a Wyoming Class A CDL, and are ready for overtime and emergency call-outs. Includes bonuses, 401(k) with match and retirement contribution, strong health benefits, and paid leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has multiple roles and good growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.