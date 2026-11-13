📅 No school for students on Nov. 23, 2026

Chewelah School District has Parent Conferences scheduled for Monday, 11/23/2026.

On this day, there will be no school for students so teachers and families can meet.

If you have a student at Gess Elementary, Jenkins Jr/Sr High, or Quartzite Learning, plan ahead for childcare and transportation, since buses and regular classes will not run.

Check with your child’s school for your specific conference time and any details on how conferences will be held.