By Amy Dong

Sliced Italian sausage, bell peppers, and jarred pasta sauce cook together before baking with melted mozzarella and Parmesan on top. The whole thing takes about 30 minutes start to finish and serves 4 — an easy one to add to the weeknight rotation or prep ahead for busy nights.

Penne tossed with sausage, peppers, and tomato sauce, baked until the mozzarella and Parmesan topping turns golden and melted. Photo by Amy Dong

Amy's Notes

Budget-Friendly Pantry Staples: Sausage, jarred sauce, and pasta keep this dish affordable without sacrificing flavor.

30 Minutes Start to Finish: Brown the sausage, cook the peppers, stir in the sauce and pasta, then a quick bake — that's the whole process.

Don't Rinse the Pasta: Cooking the penne slightly under al dente and skipping the rinse keeps it from overcooking once it hits the oven.

Assemble Ahead: Build the unbaked casserole, store it covered in the fridge, and add cheese right before baking when you're ready to eat.

Great for Meal Prep: The full dish can be divided into containers for an easy week of lunches or dinners.

Keeps for 3 Days: Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge to maintain freshness.

Flexible with Protein: Ground beef, turkey, or plant-based sausage all work as substitutes for the Italian sausage links.

👉🏼 See Full Recipe and Notes for Baked Penne with Sausage Here

Recipe

Ingredients

1 ½ lbs sweet Italian sausage, cooked links, sliced

1 onion, sliced

1 red bell pepper, seeded, sliced

1 green bell pepper, seeded, sliced

24 oz tomato pasta sauce, your favorite brand or homemade

1 teaspoon garlic powder

kosher salt , to taste

black pepper, to taste

10 oz penne pasta, cooked a bit under al dente and drained (not rinsed)

1 cup mozzarella

½ cup parmesan cheese

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400F, with rack on upper middle position.

2. In a large heavy pot, cook sausage and onions over medium high heat. Stir and cook about 5 minutes, or just until browned and cooked through.

3. Add sliced peppers, stirring occasionally, until tender. Stir in red pasta sauce and garlic powder. Add salt and pepper to taste.

4. Stir in cooked penne and coat well with sauce. Transfer to desired baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese over the top.

5. Bake uncovered, about 5-10 minutes, or just until cheese is melted.

⭐️ This recipe was originally published on Chew Out Loud

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