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This Creamy, Cheesy Jalapeño Dip Brings Big Party Flavor With Almost No Effort
By Amy Dong
Cream cheese, sharp cheddar, sour cream, and fresh jalapeños bake into one shareable dish instead of being stuffed into individual poppers. A panko-Parmesan topping adds the crunch. It serves 10, can be assembled a day ahead, and disappears fast at any gathering.
Amy's Notes
- All the Popper Flavor, Less Work: Skipping individual jalapeño halves and stuffing means this comes together in one dish instead of dozens of fiddly pieces.
- Heat Is Fully Adjustable: Four jalapeños gives medium spice — cut back for a milder dip or add one more for extra kick.
- Assemble a Day Ahead: Mix the dip and spread it into the baking dish, then cover and refrigerate — just add the topping right before it goes in the oven.
- Topping Stays Crisp If Made Separately: Mixing the panko, Parmesan, and butter ahead and storing it apart keeps it crunchy instead of soggy.
- Slow Cooker Option: Skip the topping and cook all the dip ingredients on low for about 2 hours for an easy hands-off version.
- Keeps for 4 Days: Store leftovers in the fridge and reheat in the oven to bring back the crispy top.
- Built for a Crowd: Serves 10, making it a reliable choice for game day, holidays, or any gathering where dip disappears fast.
👉🏼 See Full Recipe and Notes for Jalapeño Popper Dip Here
Recipe
Ingredients
For the Dip:
- 8 ounces cream cheese block, regular, warmed to a soft and spreadable consistency
- 2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1 cup sour cream
- 4 large jalapeños, seeded and diced
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
For the Topping:
- ½ cup Panko breadcrumbs
- ½ cup Parmesan cheese, freshly grated
- 2 tablespoons salted butter, melted
- Optional garnishes: cooked/crumbed bacon, freshly chopped parsley
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 375F with rack on upper middle position.
2. In a mixing bowl, mix together the cream cheese, cheddar cheese, sour cream, jalapeño, garlic powder, and onion powder to combine well. Use rubber spatula to scrape mixture into an oven-proof serving dish.
3. In a bowl, combine topping ingredients with a fork until combined. Sprinkle evenly over the dip.
4. Bake 25-30 minutes or just until bubbly and topping is golden brown. Serve warm with tortilla chips, crostini, or crackers.
⭐️ This recipe was originally published on Chew Out Loud
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