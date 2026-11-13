By Amy Dong

Cream cheese, sharp cheddar, sour cream, and fresh jalapeños bake into one shareable dish instead of being stuffed into individual poppers. A panko-Parmesan topping adds the crunch. It serves 10, can be assembled a day ahead, and disappears fast at any gathering.

Creamy, cheesy, and topped with a golden panko crust, this jalapeño popper dip is baked until bubbly and served with tortilla chips. Photo by Amy Dong

Amy's Notes

All the Popper Flavor, Less Work: Skipping individual jalapeño halves and stuffing means this comes together in one dish instead of dozens of fiddly pieces.

Heat Is Fully Adjustable: Four jalapeños gives medium spice — cut back for a milder dip or add one more for extra kick.

Assemble a Day Ahead: Mix the dip and spread it into the baking dish, then cover and refrigerate — just add the topping right before it goes in the oven.

Topping Stays Crisp If Made Separately: Mixing the panko, Parmesan, and butter ahead and storing it apart keeps it crunchy instead of soggy.

Slow Cooker Option: Skip the topping and cook all the dip ingredients on low for about 2 hours for an easy hands-off version.

Keeps for 4 Days: Store leftovers in the fridge and reheat in the oven to bring back the crispy top.

Built for a Crowd: Serves 10, making it a reliable choice for game day, holidays, or any gathering where dip disappears fast.

👉🏼 See Full Recipe and Notes for Jalapeño Popper Dip Here

Recipe

Ingredients

For the Dip:

8 ounces cream cheese block, regular, warmed to a soft and spreadable consistency

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1 cup sour cream

4 large jalapeños, seeded and diced

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

For the Topping:

½ cup Panko breadcrumbs

½ cup Parmesan cheese, freshly grated

2 tablespoons salted butter, melted

Optional garnishes: cooked/crumbed bacon, freshly chopped parsley

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 375F with rack on upper middle position.

2. In a mixing bowl, mix together the cream cheese, cheddar cheese, sour cream, jalapeño, garlic powder, and onion powder to combine well. Use rubber spatula to scrape mixture into an oven-proof serving dish.

3. In a bowl, combine topping ingredients with a fork until combined. Sprinkle evenly over the dip.

4. Bake 25-30 minutes or just until bubbly and topping is golden brown. Serve warm with tortilla chips, crostini, or crackers.

⭐️ This recipe was originally published on Chew Out Loud

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