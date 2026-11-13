By Amy Dong

Six basic ingredients — flour, eggs, milk, salt, and sharp cheddar — bake into golden, airy popovers that are crispy on the outside and melt-in-your-mouth tender inside. They work as a dinner roll substitute, an appetizer, or a brunch side that looks far more impressive than the effort involved.

Golden and puffed high in the pan, these sharp cheddar popovers come out of the oven crispy outside and impossibly tender inside. Photo by Amy Dong

Amy's Notes

Only 6 Ingredients: Flour, eggs, milk, salt, and sharp cheddar are essentially all you need — most already in the kitchen right now.

Hot Pan Is the Secret: Preheating the popover pan in the oven before adding the batter is what creates the signature tall puff and crispy shell.

The Sharper the Cheddar, the Better: Extra sharp or "seriously sharp" white cheddar delivers the most flavor — mild cheddar won't have the same impact.

Two-Temperature Bake: Starting at 450°F and dropping to 350°F partway through is what builds the crispy exterior while keeping the inside light and tender.

Serve Immediately: Popovers are at their peak straight from the oven — they naturally deflate a bit as they cool, though they're still delicious reheated in a toaster oven.

Muffin Tins Work Too: A standard nonstick 12-cup muffin tin works if you don't own a popover pan — the results are slightly less tall but just as flavorful.

👉🏼 See Full Recipe and Notes for Cheese Popovers Here

Recipe

Ingredients

2 cups all purpose flour

⅔ tablespoon kosher salt

2 cups whole or lowfat milk

4 large eggs

4 oz freshly grated extra sharp cheddar cheese, I use white

Other: spray oil for pan

Instructions

1. Place a 12-cup nonstick popover pan (or regular sized, nonstick 12-count muffin tin) on oven rack in lower-middle position. Preheat oven, with empty popover pan in it, to 450F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil and set aside on counter.

2. While oven and popover pan are preheating, continue with recipe. In a bowl, hand whisk the flour and salt until combined. Set aside.

3. Add milk to a small saucepan and place over medium heat, stirring and watching carefully until small bubbles form around edges. Remove from heat.

4. In a large bowl, whisk eggs with electric mixer on medium speed just until well incorporated and bubbles form. Continue to whisk on medium speed while very slowly adding the heated milk (don't stop whisking.) Mixture should become frothy. On low speed, gently and slowly whisk in the flour mixture just until batter is smooth; use rubber spatula to scrape sides and fold in any remaining flour. Do not over-mix, as over-mixing creates less tender results.

5. Carefully remove hot popover pan from oven and place it onto foil-lined baking sheet. Quickly spray each cup with cooking spray. Continuing to work quickly, divide batter evenly into greased cups, filling them to the top. Sprinkle cheese evenly on top of each popover, letting cheese sink in naturally.

6. Bake on lower-middle rack for 15 min. at 450F. Then drop to 350F and continue to bake another 15 min. or until popovers are fluffy, tall, and golden brown. Serve warm and fresh out of the oven.

⭐️ This recipe was originally published on Chew Out Loud

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