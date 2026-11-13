By Amy Dong

Skip the grocery store aisles and bring the irresistible aroma of freshly baked bread to your kitchen in just sixty minutes. This straightforward method requires only eight simple ingredients to deliver warm, pillowy rolls with a beautifully golden, buttery crust. It is the perfect shortcut for adding a comforting, rustic touch to any family meal or holiday spread.

These fresh dinner rolls stay incredibly soft, fluffy, and warm enough for busy weeknights, comforting Sunday dinners, and holiday feasts. Photo by Amy Dong

Amy's Notes

Ultra-Fast Results: Utilizing rapid rise yeast eliminates the extensive rising times of traditional doughs, getting bread on the table in one hour.

The Fluffy Secret: Adding a splash of freshly squeezed lemon juice creates an ideal acidic environment that helps the yeast activate quickly and efficiently.

No Stand Mixer Needed: The simple dough mixes up beautifully by hand until it reaches a smooth, elastic consistency reminiscent of fresh play-dough.

Excellent For Pre-Shaping: You can roll the dough into balls and arrange them in the buttered baking dish a day ahead to refrigerate until baking.

Freezer-Friendly Value: Once baked and cooled, these rolls freeze perfectly for up to a month, making future weeknight dinners an absolute breeze.

👉🏼 See Full Recipe and Notes for Easy Dinner Rolls (Less Than 1 Hour) Here

Recipe

Ingredients

4 to 4 ¼ cups all purpose flour

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 ½ tablespoons rapid rise (not active rise) yeast, equivalent to 1 1/2 envelopes

1 ½ teaspoons table salt

¾ cup water

⅔ cup whole milk

4 tablespoons salted butter, diced

1 ½ teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

olive oil for brushing during rise

2-3 tablespoons melted butter for brushing after baking

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 180F. In bowl of a stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment, whisk together 4 cups of flour, sugar, yeast, and salt.

2. In a microwavable bowl, combine the water, milk, and butter. Heat in microwave on high until it reaches 115F and butter is melted, a little over 1 minute. Stir.

3. Pour butter mixture into the stand mixer bowl. Add lemon juice. Set mixer with hook attachment and mix on low speed 3-4 minutes until dough is smooth and elastic.Add a bit more flour as needed to create a dough that is similar to play-dough. For me, 4 cups of flour is perfect. Dough should stick together nicely to form a ball, without being overly sticky nor dry.

4. Cover bowl tightly with plastic wrap and rest 5 minutes. Butter a 13×9 baking dish.

5. Roll dough up into a cylinder and cut into 16 equal sized pieces. Keeping dough covered as you work, shape each piece into balls by tucking edges under, pinching them together, and rolling the ball in your palms. Place rolls into buttered baking dish, smooth side up. Turn oven off.

6. Lightly brush tops of rolls with olive oil so they keep moist while rising. Cover with plastic wrap. Place rolls in oven and allow to rise for 25 minutes.

7. Transfer covered rolls to counter and set oven to 375F.Once oven reaches correct temperature, uncover rolls and bake on center rack for 14-16 minutes or until tops are golden brown.

8. Remove from oven and brush with the melted butter. Serve rolls warm.

⭐️ This recipe was originally published on Chew Out Loud

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