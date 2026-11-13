By Amy Dong

Transform a humble vegetable into a highly addictive side dish using a vibrant, three-ingredient glaze that balances fiery heat with rich sweetness. This effortless oven method coaxes out deep, caramelized edges while keeping the centers perfectly tender and satisfying.

These roasted Brussels sprouts stay beautifully charred, sweet, and tangy enough for weeknight dinners and holiday spreads. Photo by Amy Dong

Amy's Notes

No-Burn Garlic Trick: Utilizing smooth garlic powder instead of fresh minced garlic delivers a warm, savory flavor without any risk of burning during high-heat roasting.

Peak Flavor Absorption: Slicing the fresh sprouts completely in half minimizes your overall oven time while creating flat surfaces that capture the glaze perfectly.

Effortless Sheet Pan Cleanup: Lining your baking sheet with a layer of aluminum foil catches any sticky residue and cuts your kitchen cleanup time in half.

The Perfect Texture Strategy: Arranging your sprouts in a generous, uncrowded single layer ensures they roast up beautifully crisp rather than steaming in the oven.

Easy Flavor Customization: You can easily dial the heat up or down by adjusting the small splash of Sriracha to perfectly suit your family's preferences.

👉🏼 See Full Recipe and Notes for Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Honey Sriracha Here

Recipe

Ingredients

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons pure honey

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice

1-2 teaspoons Sriracha

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 lb fresh brussels sprouts, sliced in half

Instructions

1. Preheat: Preheat oven to 400F, with rack on upper middle position. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Set aside.

2. Combine: In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except for Brussels sprouts. Add Brussels sprouts and thoroughly coat well. Use rubber spatula to transfer veggies and scrape all sauce mixture onto foil lined baking sheet. Arrange Brussels sprouts in single layer; do not overcrowd, as they need a bit of room to ensure even roasting.

3. Cook: Bake 20-25 minutes or just until edges start getting darkened and crisp; watch carefully those last couple of minutes so your veggies don't burn. Serve immediately, with extra Sriracha on the side.

⭐️ This recipe was originally published on Chew Out Loud

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