undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
One Creamy Sriracha Mayo Takes These Asian Burgers to the Next Level
By Amy Dong
These Asian-style burgers offer a practical way to change up routine grilling without adding complexity. They fit easily into summer cookouts or casual dinners, delivering bold flavor in a familiar format that works well for gatherings and relaxed outdoor meals.
Amy's Notes
- Flavor Contrast: The combination of savory burger and creamy sriracha mayo creates a balanced mix of heat and richness without overwhelming the palate.
- Grill-Ready Option: Designed for easy grilling, making it a natural addition to backyard barbecues and summer cookouts.
- Familiar Format: Keeps the classic burger structure, making it approachable while still offering a noticeable flavor shift.
- Quick Assembly: Straightforward components make it manageable even when preparing multiple servings for a group.
- Crowd-Friendly Twist: A subtle spicy element adds interest while still appealing to a wide range of tastes.
- Seasonal Fit: Works especially well for warm-weather gatherings, including July 4th celebrations and outdoor meals.
👉🏼 See Full Recipe and Notes for Asian Burgers with Sriracha Mayo Here
Recipe
Ingredients
For the Burgers:
- 1 ½ lb lean ground beef
- ¼ cup Panko bread crumbs
- 2 tablespoons Asian oyster sauce
- 2 tablespoons regular soy sauce or gluten-free Tamari sauce
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- 1 teaspoon Asian toasted sesame oil, caramel brown in color
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- ¼ teaspoon white pepper
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 large egg
Sriracha Mayo:
- ½ cup whole mayo
- 4 teaspoons Sriracha, or modify to desired spice level
- 2 tablespoons dijon mustard
For Serving:
- 4 buns or ciabatta rolls
- 8 oz bag cabbage cole slaw mix, no dressing
- Freshly chopped cilantro
Instructions
1. Make Sriracha Mayo: Combine mayo, Sriracha, and dijon mustard in a bowl. Add more or less Sriracha depending on how much kick you want. (As written, it’s a moderate spice level.)
2. Form Burgers: In a large bowl, combine all burger ingredients and mix well to thoroughly incorporate. Form into 4 even patties.
3. Grill and Serve: Grill on preheated grill until patties are cooked to your liking. Medium is recommended. Serve with cabbage slaw, cilantro, and plenty of Sriracha mayo on buns.
⭐️ This recipe was originally published on Chew Out Loud
You'll Love These, Too: