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Food & Drink

One Creamy Sriracha Mayo Takes These Asian Burgers to the Next Level

3 days ago

By Amy Dong

These Asian-style burgers offer a practical way to change up routine grilling without adding complexity. They fit easily into summer cookouts or casual dinners, delivering bold flavor in a familiar format that works well for gatherings and relaxed outdoor meals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aMnD6_1Gn6czVP00
Juicy burgers with a lightly crisp exterior meet a creamy, spicy mayo that adds heat and richness to every bite.Photo byAmy Dong

Amy's Notes

  • Flavor Contrast: The combination of savory burger and creamy sriracha mayo creates a balanced mix of heat and richness without overwhelming the palate.
  • Grill-Ready Option: Designed for easy grilling, making it a natural addition to backyard barbecues and summer cookouts.
  • Familiar Format: Keeps the classic burger structure, making it approachable while still offering a noticeable flavor shift.
  • Quick Assembly: Straightforward components make it manageable even when preparing multiple servings for a group.
  • Crowd-Friendly Twist: A subtle spicy element adds interest while still appealing to a wide range of tastes.
  • Seasonal Fit: Works especially well for warm-weather gatherings, including July 4th celebrations and outdoor meals.

👉🏼 See Full Recipe and Notes for Asian Burgers with Sriracha Mayo Here

Recipe

Ingredients

For the Burgers:

  • 1 ½ lb lean ground beef
  • ¼ cup Panko bread crumbs
  • 2 tablespoons Asian oyster sauce
  • 2 tablespoons regular soy sauce or gluten-free Tamari sauce
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoons onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon Asian toasted sesame oil, caramel brown in color
  • ½ teaspoon ground ginger
  • ¼ teaspoon white pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 large egg

Sriracha Mayo:

  • ½ cup whole mayo
  • 4 teaspoons Sriracha, or modify to desired spice level
  • 2 tablespoons dijon mustard

For Serving:

  • 4 buns or ciabatta rolls
  • 8 oz bag cabbage cole slaw mix, no dressing
  • Freshly chopped cilantro

Instructions

1. Make Sriracha Mayo: Combine mayo, Sriracha, and dijon mustard in a bowl. Add more or less Sriracha depending on how much kick you want. (As written, it’s a moderate spice level.)

2. Form Burgers: In a large bowl, combine all burger ingredients and mix well to thoroughly incorporate. Form into 4 even patties.

3. Grill and Serve: Grill on preheated grill until patties are cooked to your liking. Medium is recommended. Serve with cabbage slaw, cilantro, and plenty of Sriracha mayo on buns.

⭐️ This recipe was originally published on Chew Out Loud

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