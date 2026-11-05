One Ripe Avocado Turns Simple Pasta Into a Smooth, Flavorful Dinner

By Amy Dong

Preparing a rich, velvety dinner on busy weeknights is incredibly simple with a fresh sauce that requires zero cooking time. This comforting meal utilizes ripe avocados to create a smooth, buttery texture, providing a light yet deeply satisfying alternative to heavy cream dishes.

Zesty lemon juice, aromatic basil, and garlic blend into a vibrant green sauce that clings beautifully to al dente spaghetti. Photo by Amy Dong

Amy's Notes

Naturally Silky Base: Blending ripe avocados creates an incredibly rich and velvety texture without a single drop of heavy cream or butter.

Color Preservation Secret: Freshly squeezed lemon juice and zest provide a bright, balanced contrast while naturally keeping the green sauce from browning.

Pre-Ahead Prep Option: You can blend the herby avocado mixture a full day in advance and store it tightly wrapped with plastic wrap touching the surface.

Easy Customization Value: This quick thirty-minute meal pairs beautifully with simple add-ins like grilled chicken, shrimp, or a pinch of red pepper flakes for heat.

👉🏼 See Full Recipe and Notes for Avocado Pasta Recipe Here

Recipe

Ingredients

2 large ripe avocado, peeled and pitted

1 lemon, freshly juiced, plus zest for garnish

2 large garlic cloves, peeled

2 teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon paprika

¼ cup flat leaf parsley

¼ cup fresh basil

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

10 ounces pasta, uncooked, your choice

black pepper, freshly ground, to taste

Optional Garnishes:

freshly grated Parmesan, highly recommended

tomatoes, diced

fresh basil leaves, torn

lemon zest

Instructions

1. Blend lemon juice, garlic cloves, salt, paprika, parsley, basil, and olive oil together in a food processor until smooth. Add avocado.

2. Continue processing until smooth and creamy. Add black pepper and additional kosher salt to taste. Set sauce aside in air tight container, with cling wrap resting directly on top of sauce to keep air out.

3. In a large heavy pot, bring well-salted water to boil. Cook pasta just until al dente, according to package.

4. Drain pasta in strainer and sprinkle with olive oil to prevent sticking. Place pasta in a serving dish and toss with sauce.

5. Sprinkle with plenty of fresh parmesan and garnish as desired. Serve immediately.

⭐️ This recipe was originally published on Chew Out Loud

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