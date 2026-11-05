What Keeps This Ramen Salad Extra Crunchy? The Flavorful Secret Is Simple

By Amy Dong

Bringing a standout side dish to outdoor potlucks and family gatherings is simple with a vibrant, texture-rich cabbage salad. This crowd-pleasing recipe pairs fresh greens with toasted noodles, making it a reliable, make-ahead option for casual warm-weather buffets.

Toasted instant ramen noodles and sliced almonds add a delightful crunch to shredded cabbage for casual summer picnics. Photo by Amy Dong

Amy's Notes

Unbeatable Texture Contrast: Layering crispy, golden-brown toasted ramen noodles and almonds over fresh cabbage provides a satisfying crunch that elevates the entire dish.

Make-Ahead Convenience: You can toast the dry noodle mixture and whisk the tangy sesame dressing ahead of time, keeping everything separate until ready to serve.

Perfect Cookout Side: This light, dairy-free salad holds up exceptionally well in the heat, making it a stress-free addition to outdoor gatherings.

Budget-Friendly Staple: Utilizing affordable pantry ingredients like instant ramen packets allows you to easily feed a large crowd without spending a fortune.

👉🏼 See Full Recipe and Notes for Crunchy Asian Cabbage Ramen Salad Here

Recipe

Ingredients

For the Dressing:

⅓ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup canola, or vegetable oil

¼ cup Asian rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons regular strength soy sauce

2 tablespoons Asian sesame seed oil, found in Asian aisle of grocery stores

¼ teaspoon table salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

For the Salad:

2 packages, 3 oz each dry crispy ramen, any flavor with seasoning packets

¼ cup salted butter

½ cup sliced almonds

½ cup sesame seeds

2 bags, 16 oz each cole slaw mix

1 cup edamame

½ cup chopped green onions

Instructions

For the Dressing

1. Whisk together all dressing ingredients to combine well. Cover and chill until ready to use. May be prepared up to several days ahead of time. Re-whisk right before using.

For the Salad

1. Crumble the dry ramen noodles into small pieces. Set aside.

2. In a large heavy skillet, melt butter on medium high heat. Add dry ramen pieces, sliced almonds, and sesame seeds. Add 1 seasoning packet and stir well to combine. Continue to stir mixture until golden, but be careful not to burn it, about 1-3 minutes. Transfer to a serving container and set aside to cool completely.

3. When ready to serve, toss cole slaw mix, edamame, and green onions in a large serving bowl. Drizzle with dressing and toss to coat well. Sprinkle with some of the crispy ramen mixture.

4. Serve immediately, with remaining crispy ramen mixture on the side, to keep topping crisp while people help themselves.

⭐️ This recipe was originally published on Chew Out Loud

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