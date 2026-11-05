These Gooey Brownie Peanut Butter Cups Hide a Rich, Chewy Surprise

By Amy Dong

These brownie peanut butter cups fit moments when a simple, crowd-pleasing dessert is needed without complicated steps. They’re practical for gatherings, bake sales, or casual weekends, offering a familiar chocolate and peanut butter combination that feels comforting and easy to serve.

Soft, chewy brownies with melted peanut butter centers create a rich, chocolatey aroma that suits relaxed desserts and shared treats. Photo by Amy Dong

Amy's Notes

Chocolate-Peanut Balance: Combines rich chocolate with creamy peanut butter for a familiar flavor pairing that feels satisfying without being overly complex.

Gooey Texture: The centers stay soft and slightly molten, while the edges hold structure, giving a contrast many people look for in baked treats.

Batch-Friendly: Bakes multiple portions at once, making it convenient for sharing at gatherings or events.

Simple Setup: Straightforward preparation makes it manageable even when time or energy is limited.

Dessert Versatility: Works for casual desserts, potlucks, or sweet snacks without needing additional components.

Seasonal Fit: A warm, baked dessert that complements summer gatherings, including Fourth of July parties and weekend celebrations.

👉🏼 See Full Recipe and Notes for Peanut Butter Brownies Here

Recipe

Ingredients

¾ cup white sugar

¼ cup regular butter, softened

1 tablespoon water

¾ cup semi sweet chocolate chips, for melting

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup flour

¼ teaspoon baking soda

½ cup peanut butter chips

½ cup semi sweet chocolate chips + 1/3 cups for garnish

¾ cup creamy peanut butter

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350F. Line muffin pan with liners. Spray liners with oil.

2. In large glass bowl, combine sugar, butter, and water, and microwave until butter is melted (about 1 min).

3. Stir in 3/4 cup semi sweet chocolate chips until melted. Mix in egg and vanilla extract.

4. In separate bowl, mix flour and baking soda to combine. Add flour mixture to melted chocolate mixture, stirring until blended. Stir in 1/2 cup peanut butter chips and 1/2 cup semi sweet chocolate chips. Spoon batter by heaping tablespoonfuls into liners.

5. Bake 13 minutes, or until top looks set, but toothpick inserted in center comes out somewhat wet (it will set up once cooled.) Place muffin pan on wire rack for 5-10 minutes, to allow centers to fall upon cooling. If centers don’t fall, tap centers gently to make a hole.

6. While brownies are still hot, place peanut butter in microwave for 45 seconds and stir. Spoon about a tablespoon of peanut butter into each brownie center. Decorate with semi sweet chocolate chips. Allow to set a little and enjoy!

⭐️ This recipe was originally published on Chew Out Loud

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