The Deep, Sweet Flavor Behind This Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

By Amy Dong

This is my all-time favorite Roasted Butternut Squash Soup with big, bold fall flavors that beats all other versions. The deeply roasted butternut squash, onions, garlic, warm spices, and a little butter create the most creamy, flavorful fall soup. You get a rich, restaurant-style soup with very little hands-on time. Try this, and you’ll never want another recipe again.

A bowl of this hugely flavorful Roasted Butternut Squash Soup is just what autumn calls for. Photo by Amy Dong

Amy’s Notes

My family and I unanimously agree that this is the most creamy, most flavorful, better-than-restaurant butternut squash soup we’ve ever had. I love that it’s so easy to make. Simply halve your butternut squash, it, roast it, and scoop out the sweet, tender flesh for the best butternut squash soup ever. The caramelized edges and generous spices give this soup a sweet, nutty depth that makes it stand out from all others. Here’s why you’ll love this recipe:

No Peeling Required: Roast the squash in halves, and the tender flesh scoops right out of the skin.

Freezer Friendly: Make a double batch and stash half for busy weeknights.

Under 10 Ingredients: Squash, onion, garlic, butter, broth, and a few pantry spices. That’s it.

Big, Bold Flavor: Deeply caramelized squash, plenty of fall spices, and golden onions give this soup a depth of flavor that’s unmatched.

If you love warm soups as much as I do, try our Roasted Tomato Soup next.

👉🏼 See Full Recipe and Notes for Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Recipe

Ingredients

3 pounds butternut squash, cut in half, seeds removed

4 tablespoons butter , divided

1 medium onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, chopped

2 teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg

4 cups vegetable broth

Optional Toppings: freshly chopped sage, rosemary, or chives, heavy cream, pepitas, crumbled bacon

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425˚F with rack on lower middle position. Line a baking sheet with foil. Place butternut squash halves face-side-down on baking sheet. Roast 50-60 minutes, or until flesh is very tender and skin is wrinkled and browned. Let squash rest at room temperature. In a large pot, heat 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat until it's hot. Add onions and cook/stir until the onion is caramelized and browned, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring for 1 minute. Add salt, pepper, nutmeg, and cinnamon to combine. Transfer mixture to a blender. Set pot aside for later. Scoop the butternut squash flesh into the blender. Add 3 cups vegetable broth. Cover blender tightly with lid. Blend on high speed until soup is smooth, creamy, and foamy. Pour about half of the soup back into the pot, leaving half the soup in blender. Add remaining 1 cup of the vegetable broth and 2 tablespoons of melted butter into blender. Blend until smooth. Transfer all contents in blender into the pot and simmer until soup is hot. Taste and season with more salt/pepper if needed. Garnish as desired and serve.

⭐️ This recipe was originally published on Chew Out Loud

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