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📢 Nov 19 Zoom meeting on 4104 Sycamore rear addition
📢 Share your input on a home addition at 4104 Sycamore
The Town has received a Pre-Permit Application Consultation request for a rear addition and related work at 4104 Sycamore Street.
A Zoom meeting will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. for the homeowner and Town residents to:
- Exchange information about the project
- Offer feedback
- Make and consider non-binding recommendations
How to join:
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83260331538
Meeting ID: 832 6033 1538
One-tap mobile (DC): +1 301-715-8592,,83260331538#
Schematic plans can be reviewed at the Town Office (call ahead) or during the meeting.
If you can’t attend but want more information, call 301-654-7144 before November 19.
More Info: Calendar • Pre-PAC - 4104 Sycamore Street
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