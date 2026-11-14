📢 Share your input on a home addition at 4104 Sycamore

The Town has received a Pre-Permit Application Consultation request for a rear addition and related work at 4104 Sycamore Street.

A Zoom meeting will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. for the homeowner and Town residents to:

Exchange information about the project

Offer feedback

Make and consider non-binding recommendations

How to join:

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83260331538

Meeting ID: 832 6033 1538

One-tap mobile (DC): +1 301-715-8592,,83260331538#

Schematic plans can be reviewed at the Town Office (call ahead) or during the meeting.

If you can’t attend but want more information, call 301-654-7144 before November 19.