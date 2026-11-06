⚠️ Nov 9 Zoom meeting on new house at 4318 Leland St

⚠️ Zoom meeting on new house at 4318 Leland Street

The Town has received a Pre-Permit Application Consultation (Pre-PAC) request for building a new house and related improvements at 4318 Leland Street.

A public Zoom meeting will be held on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 8:15 p.m. (ET). The Town will host a discussion between the property owner and Town residents to share information, get feedback, and consider non-binding recommendations about the project.

How to join:

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84918371744

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84918371744 Meeting ID: 849 1837 1744

One-tap mobile (DC): +1 301-715-8592,,84918371744#

Schematic plans can be reviewed at the Town Office (call ahead) or during the meeting.

If you can’t attend but want more information, contact Dave Walton at 301-654-7144 before November 9.