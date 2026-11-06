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Cheviot
🚧 Cheviot trash pickup delayed 1 day for Veterans Day
8 days ago
🚧 Trash pickup delayed one day for Veterans Day
Because of Veterans Day on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, trash collection in the City of Cheviot will run one day late for the rest of that week.
Here’s the adjusted schedule:
- Wednesday pickup → Thursday, November 12
- Thursday pickup → Friday, November 13
If your regular trash day is Wednesday or Thursday, put your trash out on the new pickup day instead.
The City thanks everyone for their patience and honors all who have served our country. Happy Veterans Day!
More Info: TRASH COLLECTION DELAY – VETERANS DAY – City of Ch...
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