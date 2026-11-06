🚧 Cheviot trash pickup delayed 1 day for Veterans Day

🚧 Trash pickup delayed one day for Veterans Day

Because of Veterans Day on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, trash collection in the City of Cheviot will run one day late for the rest of that week.

Here’s the adjusted schedule:

Wednesday pickup → Thursday, November 12

Thursday pickup → Friday, November 13

If your regular trash day is Wednesday or Thursday, put your trash out on the new pickup day instead.

The City thanks everyone for their patience and honors all who have served our country. Happy Veterans Day!