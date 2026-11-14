🚧 Pavement marking work on several Cheverly streets Nov 16–17

A WSSC contractor, M.T. Laney, will be repainting and restoring road markings in Cheverly on Monday, November 16, 2026, and Tuesday, November 17, 2026 (weather permitting).

They’ll be fixing crosswalks, stop bars, speed hump markings, and other roadway lines at these spots:

63rd Ave & Inwood St – restore ladder crosswalk

– restore ladder crosswalk Inwood St & Laurel Ave – new stop bar

– new stop bar 3100 block of Parkway – restore speed hump markings

– restore speed hump markings 2800 block of 64th Ave – restore crosswalk and add more markings

– restore crosswalk and add more markings Jason St, 64th Ave & Cheverly Oaks Ct – three new stop bars

– three new stop bars 6300 block of Jason St – restore speed hump markings

– restore speed hump markings Jason St & 63rd Ave – restore white markings on stamped crosswalk

– restore white markings on stamped crosswalk Forest Rd & Hillside Ave – restore stop bar

– restore stop bar 6300 block of Forest Rd – restore stop bar and yellow centerline

If you travel through these areas, plan for workers in the street and possible brief delays. Work may run longer if there’s bad weather or other issues.