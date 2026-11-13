🏛️ The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 8:00 pm in the Village of Chestnut Ridge to review two variance requests and any other business.

The first case is 610 Chestnut Ridge Rd in the PO-R office zoning district. The owner wants to renovate a one-story office building and add a second story. They are asking to keep:

A front yard of 23.9 ft to parking instead of the required 30 ft

of to parking instead of the required A side setback of 16.8 ft instead of the required 20 ft

The second case is 7 Eastbourne Dr in the R-20 residential district, for a new single-family home. The owner is asking for:

A floor area ratio (FAR) of 0.28 instead of the allowed 0.20

of instead of the allowed A side setback of 13.7 ft instead of 15 ft

of instead of A total of both side setbacks of 33.6 ft instead of 40 ft

The agenda states the Board may change the order of items during the meeting.

Applicants must pay a $250.00 appearance fee before the meeting to be heard. Any other required fees and escrow replenishments also must be current for an application to move forward.