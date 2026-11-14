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🐱 Playful & Snuggly Kittens Ready for Adoption in Chestertown
Chestertown is full of tiny whiskered faces right now, and they’re all hoping for a cozy home. Even better: all cats and kittens at this shelter are currently FREE to adopt (listed fee is normally $75).
All kittens below are Domestic Shorthair babies at Animal Care Shelter for Kent County in Chestertown, MD. To ask about any of them, call (410) 778-3648.
John Deer
Age: 4-month-old kitten
Gender: Female
Personality: Playful, curious, adventurous, and sweet
Best for: Families who want an active, fun kitten who also enjoys companionship
👉 Meet John Deer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cub Cadet
Age: 4-month-old kitten
Gender: Female
Personality: High-energy, always on the move, playful and curious
Best for: Homes that enjoy lots of kitten antics and playtime
👉 Meet Cub Cadet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Troy-Bilt
Age: 4-month-old kitten
Gender: Male
Personality: Fun-loving, playful, keeps up with his sisters, enjoys games and adventures
Best for: Families wanting a social, active boy kitten
👉 Meet Troy-Bilt and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Farkle
Age: Kitten
Gender: Male
Personality: Gentle, affectionate, more of a snuggler than a wild child, still enjoys some play
Best for: Quieter homes or anyone wanting a cuddle buddy
👉 Meet Farkle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fergus
Age: Kitten
Gender: Male
Personality: Energetic, curious, loves toys, cat trees, wrestling, and zoomies
Best for: Active homes that enjoy lots of play and kitten fun
👉 Meet Fergus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Felicia
Age: Kitten
Gender: Female
Personality: Gentle, affectionate, prefers cuddles and calm time over chaos
Best for: Someone looking for a sweet, loving lap kitten
👉 Meet Felicia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Debbie
Age: Kitten
Gender: Female
Personality: Shy at first, gentle, gaining confidence every day
Best for: Patient adopters who can give her time and a calm space to bloom
👉 Meet Debbie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pop-Up Tent
Age: Kitten
Gender: Female
Personality: Calm, affectionate, prefers snuggles and simple pleasures over nonstop action
Best for: Homes wanting a cozy, people-focused kitten
👉 Meet Pop-Up Tent and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Glamping
Age: Kitten
Gender: Female
Personality: Gentle, a bit reserved at first, gaining confidence with time
Best for: Quiet homes that can offer patience, routine, and reassurance
👉 Meet Glamping and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gonzo
Age: Kitten
Gender: Male
Personality: Outgoing, playful, curious, loves toys, climbing, wrestling, and zoomies
Best for: Families wanting a bold, fun, people-friendly kitten
👉 Meet Gonzo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rubbermaid
Age: Kitten
Gender: Female
Personality: Energetic, curious, full of personality, loves toys, climbing, and zoomies
Best for: Active homes that enjoy playful kittens
👉 Meet Rubbermaid and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tupperware
Age: Kitten
Gender: Female
Personality: Reserved at first, gentle, slowly gaining confidence
Best for: Patient adopters who can give her time to settle and feel safe
👉 Meet Tupperware and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Donkey
Age: Kitten
Gender: Female
Personality: Energetic, curious, playful, loves toys, cat trees, and zoomies
Best for: Homes that enjoy a lively, fun-loving kitten
👉 Meet Donkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pig
Age: Kitten
Gender: Female
Personality: Shy and timid at first, but sweet and slowly blossoming
Best for: Calm, patient homes that can help her feel secure
👉 Meet Pig and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rooster
Age: Kitten
Gender: Female
Personality: Energetic, curious, playful, loves toys, wrestling, and zoomies
Best for: Families wanting a bright, busy kitten
👉 Meet Rooster and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chilly
Age: Kitten
Gender: Male
Personality: Cool, calm, cuddly, prefers snuggles and quiet time but still enjoys some play
Best for: Anyone wanting a relaxed, affectionate companion
👉 Meet Chilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Chestertown, MD, this is a wonderful time to visit Animal Care Shelter for Kent County and meet these kittens in person. Share this list with friends and neighbors—your share might be the reason one of these little ones finds a home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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