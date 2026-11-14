Chestertown is full of tiny whiskered faces right now, and they’re all hoping for a cozy home. Even better: all cats and kittens at this shelter are currently FREE to adopt (listed fee is normally $75).

All kittens below are Domestic Shorthair babies at Animal Care Shelter for Kent County in Chestertown, MD. To ask about any of them, call (410) 778-3648.

Age: 4-month-old kitten

Gender: Female

Personality: Playful, curious, adventurous, and sweet

Best for: Families who want an active, fun kitten who also enjoys companionship

👉 Meet John Deer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Age: 4-month-old kitten

Gender: Female

Personality: High-energy, always on the move, playful and curious

Best for: Homes that enjoy lots of kitten antics and playtime

👉 Meet Cub Cadet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Age: 4-month-old kitten

Gender: Male

Personality: Fun-loving, playful, keeps up with his sisters, enjoys games and adventures

Best for: Families wanting a social, active boy kitten

👉 Meet Troy-Bilt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Age: Kitten

Gender: Male

Personality: Gentle, affectionate, more of a snuggler than a wild child, still enjoys some play

Best for: Quieter homes or anyone wanting a cuddle buddy

👉 Meet Farkle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Age: Kitten

Gender: Male

Personality: Energetic, curious, loves toys, cat trees, wrestling, and zoomies

Best for: Active homes that enjoy lots of play and kitten fun

👉 Meet Fergus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Age: Kitten

Gender: Female

Personality: Gentle, affectionate, prefers cuddles and calm time over chaos

Best for: Someone looking for a sweet, loving lap kitten

👉 Meet Felicia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Age: Kitten

Gender: Female

Personality: Shy at first, gentle, gaining confidence every day

Best for: Patient adopters who can give her time and a calm space to bloom

👉 Meet Debbie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Age: Kitten

Gender: Female

Personality: Calm, affectionate, prefers snuggles and simple pleasures over nonstop action

Best for: Homes wanting a cozy, people-focused kitten

👉 Meet Pop-Up Tent and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Age: Kitten

Gender: Female

Personality: Gentle, a bit reserved at first, gaining confidence with time

Best for: Quiet homes that can offer patience, routine, and reassurance

👉 Meet Glamping and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Age: Kitten

Gender: Male

Personality: Outgoing, playful, curious, loves toys, climbing, wrestling, and zoomies

Best for: Families wanting a bold, fun, people-friendly kitten

👉 Meet Gonzo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Age: Kitten

Gender: Female

Personality: Energetic, curious, full of personality, loves toys, climbing, and zoomies

Best for: Active homes that enjoy playful kittens

👉 Meet Rubbermaid and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Age: Kitten

Gender: Female

Personality: Reserved at first, gentle, slowly gaining confidence

Best for: Patient adopters who can give her time to settle and feel safe

👉 Meet Tupperware and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Age: Kitten

Gender: Female

Personality: Energetic, curious, playful, loves toys, cat trees, and zoomies

Best for: Homes that enjoy a lively, fun-loving kitten

👉 Meet Donkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Age: Kitten

Gender: Female

Personality: Shy and timid at first, but sweet and slowly blossoming

Best for: Calm, patient homes that can help her feel secure

👉 Meet Pig and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Age: Kitten

Gender: Female

Personality: Energetic, curious, playful, loves toys, wrestling, and zoomies

Best for: Families wanting a bright, busy kitten

👉 Meet Rooster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Age: Kitten

Gender: Male

Personality: Cool, calm, cuddly, prefers snuggles and quiet time but still enjoys some play

Best for: Anyone wanting a relaxed, affectionate companion

👉 Meet Chilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Chestertown, MD, this is a wonderful time to visit Animal Care Shelter for Kent County and meet these kittens in person. Share this list with friends and neighbors—your share might be the reason one of these little ones finds a home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.