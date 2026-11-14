Chesterton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re a nurse or just starting in caregiving. Here are a few local roles that offer flexible hours and a chance to really help people.

Employer: TLC Management – Addison Pointe Health and Rehabilitation

TLC Management – Addison Pointe Health and Rehabilitation Location: Chesterton, IN

Type: Part-time, Night shift

Salary: Not listed (competitive wage + $3 shift differential)

Hands-on LPN role in a rehab/long-term care setting, focused on daily resident care, safety, and comfort. You’ll help with care plans, assessments, and supervising staff, with perks like DailyPay, experience pay, and monthly celebrations.

Employer: TLC Management – Addison Pointe Health and Rehabilitation

TLC Management – Addison Pointe Health and Rehabilitation Location: Chesterton, IN

Type: Part-time, Night shift

Salary: Not listed (New wage scale + experience pay)

RN role with responsibility for assessments, care plans, and leading the nursing team in a rehab/long-term care center. Includes DailyPay, a $1,000 referral bonus, and a focus on helping residents reach their highest level of independence.

Employer: FirstLight Home Care of Valparaiso

Location: Chesterton, IN (home care in the area)

Type: Flexible – full-time and part-time options

Salary: Not listed

In-home caregiving role with flexible scheduling, next-day pay options, and Integrity Health Benefits (including free virtual urgent care and therapy). Great fit if you’re compassionate, have reliable transportation, and want one-on-one time with clients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers can tweak hours or duties for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.