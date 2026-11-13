Chesterton has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for folks who like to stay active and keep spaces clean and safe.

Here are several solid options in Building & Grounds Maintenance around Chesterton, IN you can jump on this week.

Employer: Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc

Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc Location: Chesterton, IN (food manufacturing facility in Northwest Indiana)

(food manufacturing facility in Northwest Indiana) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50 – $16.50 per hour, weekly pay

You’ll deep-clean and sanitize food production equipment so the plant can run safely and on time. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, okay with physical work, and want steady hours with immediate hiring.

Employer: Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning – Lake & Porter County

Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning – Lake & Porter County Location: Chesterton, IN (travel to homes and businesses)

(travel to homes and businesses) Type: Full-time (10–40 hours/week)

(10–40 hours/week) Pay: Commission + tips

Ride in a company vehicle, clean carpets for local customers, and earn on commission plus tips. Good for friendly, tech-comfortable people who like a flexible schedule and want to grow with a new, locally owned business.

Employer: Chesterton Manor (skilled nursing facility)

(skilled nursing facility) Location: Chesterton, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help keep resident rooms and linens clean, organized, and comfortable. This role comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), DailyPay, and tuition reimbursement, so it’s a strong option if you want long-term stability and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on shifts and expectations are in each posting, and you might find a match you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.