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Chesterland
🛒 Chesterland Retail Jobs: Multiple Local Roles Up to $22/hr
4 days ago
Chesterland has some solid local retail openings right now, especially if you like working with people (and pets). All of these are in-person roles with small, community-focused employers.
Pet Store Manager – Ta-da Tails Pet Supply
- Employer: Ta-da Tails Pet Supply
- Location: Chesterland, OH
- Type: Part-time (20+ hrs/week)
- Pay: $15.00 – $22.00/hour + $750 hiring bonus after 90 days
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule
This is a hands-on manager role in a family-owned pet store. You’ll lead the team, learn pet food brands, help customers pick the right products, and keep the store running smoothly.
Pet Store Associate – Ta-da Tails Pet Supply
- Employer: Ta-da Tails Pet Supply
- Location: Chesterland, OH
- Type: 20–40 hrs/week (in-person)
- Pay: $12.00 – $17.00/hour + $500 hiring bonus after 90 days
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule
Great fit if you enjoy chatting with customers and their pets. You’ll help people find food, treats, and supplies, run the register, and keep the store clean and stocked.
WomenSafe Resale Shoppe Coordinator
- Employer: WomenSafe, Inc.
- Location: Chesterland, OH
- Type: In-person (hours may vary)
- Pay: $17.00/hour
- Benefits: 403(b), health, dental, vision, paid time off
This role supports a nonprofit resale shop that funds services for survivors of domestic violence. You’ll coordinate volunteers, manage donations, set up displays and sales, and help keep the shop running smoothly.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these don’t stay up long, and they’re great stepping stones to other local roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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