Chesterland has some solid local retail openings right now, especially if you like working with people (and pets). All of these are in-person roles with small, community-focused employers.

Employer: Ta-da Tails Pet Supply

Ta-da Tails Pet Supply Location: Chesterland, OH

Type: Part-time (20+ hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $22.00/hour + $750 hiring bonus after 90 days

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule

This is a hands-on manager role in a family-owned pet store. You’ll lead the team, learn pet food brands, help customers pick the right products, and keep the store running smoothly.

Employer: Ta-da Tails Pet Supply

Ta-da Tails Pet Supply Location: Chesterland, OH

Type: 20–40 hrs/week (in-person)

Pay: $12.00 – $17.00/hour + $500 hiring bonus after 90 days

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Great fit if you enjoy chatting with customers and their pets. You’ll help people find food, treats, and supplies, run the register, and keep the store clean and stocked.

Employer: WomenSafe, Inc.

Location: Chesterland, OH

Type: In-person (hours may vary)

In-person (hours may vary) Pay: $17.00/hour

Benefits: 403(b), health, dental, vision, paid time off

This role supports a nonprofit resale shop that funds services for survivors of domestic violence. You’ll coordinate volunteers, manage donations, set up displays and sales, and help keep the shop running smoothly.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these don’t stay up long, and they’re great stepping stones to other local roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.