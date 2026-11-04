🐶 Gentle Rescue Dogs in Chesterfield Looking for Loving Homes

Two very special dogs in Chesterfield, VA are hoping for a second chance. Both are in the care of Chesterfield County Animal Services and are ready to meet kind adopters who can give them the love and patience they deserve.

Breed: Hound mix

Hound mix Age: 4 years (adult)

4 years (adult) Gender: Female

Weight: About 30 lbs

About 30 lbs Shelter: Chesterfield County Animal Services

Phone: (804) 748-1683

Status: Adoptable

Pep came to the shelter extremely underweight, but she’s been gaining steadily and is looking better every day. She’s still on the lean side and will need an adopter who can keep helping her put on healthy weight with good food and care.

What we know about Pep from the shelter:

Very sweet and loves attention

and loves Big fan of hugs and cuddles

Food-motivated and always ready for a snack

and always ready for a snack Just wants love and a person to call her own

If you’re looking for a gentle, affectionate companion to spoil and help continue her recovery, Pep may be your girl.

👉 Meet Pep and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois / Doberman Pinscher mix

Belgian Malinois / Doberman Pinscher mix Age: Around 6 years (adult)

Around 6 years (adult) Gender: Male

Weight: Just under 50 lbs

Just under 50 lbs Shelter: Chesterfield County Animal Services

Phone: (804) 748-1683

Status: Adoptable

Milky Way is a handsome, smart boy who needs a calm, patient home. He can be a bit nervous when meeting new people or going into new places, so he’ll do best with someone who can give him time to decompress and feel safe.

From the shelter’s notes:

Can be shy at first, but becomes loyal once he trusts you

once he trusts you Very smart and already knows sit and shake

and already knows and Eager to keep learning with the right person

If you’re an adopter who enjoys training and building trust with a sensitive, intelligent dog, Milky Way could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Milky Way and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Chesterfield, VA, please consider visiting Chesterfield County Animal Services or giving them a call at (804) 748-1683 to ask about Pep or Milky Way. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.