Chesterfield Township has a nice mix of front-line retail and leadership roles right now. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or ready to run a whole district.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Chesterfield Shores, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15 – $19/hour

Front-of-store role helping customers at the register, on the sales floor, and in the photo area. Good fit if you like staying busy, keeping shelves stocked, and don’t mind a flexible schedule with evenings and weekends.

Employer: Clarks

Location: Chesterfield, MI (multi-store district)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Multi-store leadership role overseeing about 20–25 footwear/apparel stores. You’ll coach Area and Store Managers, travel 3–4 days a week, and drive sales, staffing, and operations across the district.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Chesterfield, MI

Type: Full-time, daytime schedule

Salary: Starting rate not listed (varies by experience/location)

Daytime role focused on setting up displays, updating signs and prices, and keeping products easy to find. Good if you like hands-on work, steady weekday hours, and store discounts and benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more locations and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.