Chesterfield is busy hiring for public safety right now, especially in detention and security. If you like steady work, clear schedules, and helping keep people safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Chesterfield, SC

Type: Part-time (listed as FULL_TIME in system, but schedule is part-time)

Part-time (listed as FULL_TIME in system, but schedule is part-time) Pay: $19.00/hour

Schedule: Fri & Sat, 4:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Evening/weekend role watching access points at a public-sector site. Good fit if you like a set weekend schedule, light tech use (tablet/computer), and steady patrol work.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Chesterfield, SC

Type: Part-time (listed as FULL_TIME in system, but schedule is part-time)

Part-time (listed as FULL_TIME in system, but schedule is part-time) Pay: $19.00/hour

Schedule: Sun & Mon, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Day-shift, unarmed position with patrols, access control, and report writing. Great if you want a calm, daytime routine and to build experience in security and customer service.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Chesterfield, SC

Type: Part-time (listed as FULL_TIME in system, but schedule is part-time)

Part-time (listed as FULL_TIME in system, but schedule is part-time) Pay: $19.00/hour

Schedule: Sun & Mon, 12:00 AM – 8:00 AM

Overnight role focused on visitor access and patrols at a public-service site. Ideal if you’re a night owl and want quieter shifts with clear routines.

If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.