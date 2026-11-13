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🚔 Multiple Detention Security Openings in Chesterfield, SC
Chesterfield is busy hiring for public safety right now, especially in detention and security. If you like steady work, clear schedules, and helping keep people safe, these are worth a look.
Detention Security Officer Part Time – Access Monitoring
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Chesterfield, SC
- Type: Part-time (listed as FULL_TIME in system, but schedule is part-time)
- Pay: $19.00/hour
- Schedule: Fri & Sat, 4:00 PM – 12:00 AM
Evening/weekend role watching access points at a public-sector site. Good fit if you like a set weekend schedule, light tech use (tablet/computer), and steady patrol work.
Detention Security Officer Part Time – Unarmed
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Chesterfield, SC
- Type: Part-time (listed as FULL_TIME in system, but schedule is part-time)
- Pay: $19.00/hour
- Schedule: Sun & Mon, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Day-shift, unarmed position with patrols, access control, and report writing. Great if you want a calm, daytime routine and to build experience in security and customer service.
Detention Security Officer – Visitor Access (Part Time)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Chesterfield, SC
- Type: Part-time (listed as FULL_TIME in system, but schedule is part-time)
- Pay: $19.00/hour
- Schedule: Sun & Mon, 12:00 AM – 8:00 AM
Overnight role focused on visitor access and patrols at a public-service site. Ideal if you’re a night owl and want quieter shifts with clear routines.
If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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