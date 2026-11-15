Chesterfield’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and free or discounted food, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers

Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers Location: Chesterfield, MO (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $15.00 – $16.00/hour

Benefits: Dental, health, vision, paid training, employee discount, flexible schedule

Fun, laid-back pizza spot with a full bar and both indoor and outdoor seating. Great fit if you like talking with guests, want flexible hours (good for students), and prefer jeans, a tee, and tennis shoes over formal uniforms.

Employer: Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers

Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers Location: Chesterfield, MO (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Benefits: Dental, health, vision, employee discount, flexible schedule

Fast-paced kitchen role making pizzas, salads, grill items, and prep. They like experience but will train the right person with a great attitude who can handle a busy line, especially on night shifts.

Employer: EverTrue

Location: Chesterfield, MO

Type: Full-time (institutional/healthcare-style setting)

Full-time (institutional/healthcare-style setting) Pay: $15.00 – $23.30/hour

Benefits: PTO, retirement with match, education help, health/dental/vision (for full-time), life and disability insurance, wellness programs, and more (varies by status)

Cook for older adults in a stable, team-focused environment. You’ll follow set menus and recipes, help lead dining staff, and keep a clean, safe kitchen while serving residents who rely on you every day.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same place. Don’t wait too long; good food jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.