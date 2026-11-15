Healthcare hiring around Chesterfield, MO is steady, with options from hands-on patient care to virtual nursing and front-desk hospital roles.

Here are several solid openings worth a look:

Employer: Heartland Dental (Family Dentistry of Ellisville)

Heartland Dental (Family Dentistry of Ellisville) Location: Chesterfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base with uncapped earning potential (plus stock options and benefits)

Lead a busy general dentistry practice with clinical autonomy, a full support team, and cutting-edge tech (iTero, WaveOne Gold, AI tools). Includes discretionary PTO, health and retirement benefits, and world-class CE and mentorship to grow your skills and earn your FAGD.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Location: Chesterfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

RN-focused role that partners with nursing leaders to advance evidence-based practice, update policies, and support accreditation. Good fit if you like big-picture nursing quality work and collaborating across teams.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Chesterfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based PT role with a strong orthopedic and spine focus, including post-op rehab and pain management. Open to new grads, with chances to use or build manual therapy skills while working closely with ortho, physiatry, and pain providers.

Employer: Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital (BJC)

Location: Chesterfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line hospital role where you’re often the first contact for patients—handling registration, scheduling, insurance verification, and payments. Comes with strong BJC Total Rewards (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement contributions, tuition help) in a modern, park-like hospital setting.

Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice

Location: Chesterfield, MO (Virtual Care)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work from home providing telehealth primary care—virtual assessments, triage, chronic disease management, and patient education using EHR and remote tools. Great if you have strong clinical judgment and want a mission-driven RN role without bedside lifting.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

Location: Chesterfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Onsite PT position doing full-scope care: evaluations, evidence-based treatment plans, and hands-on interventions to reduce pain and restore function. You’ll collaborate with physicians, document in an EMR, and coach patients on home programs.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Chesterfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced RN role supporting ambulatory/clinic nursing practice—leading evidence-based practice, updating policies, and ensuring regulatory compliance. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years ambulatory experience, enjoy teaching, and want to shape how care is delivered.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.