Chesterfield’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from phone-based roles to six-figure relationship building. Here are a few solid picks if you like talking with people and closing deals.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Chesterfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead AutoZone’s B2B commercial sales with mechanics, garages, and fleets. You’ll manage a team, grow accounts, plan delivery routes, and use your automotive parts knowledge to keep pro customers happy and coming back.

Employer: Maris Home Improvements

Location: Chesterfield, MO 63005 (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$22.00 per hour + bonuses & commissions

+ bonuses & commissions Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off, paid training

You’ll call, text, and email leads to set qualified appointments for the sales team. Good fit if you’re confident on the phone, like hitting goals, and want steady pay plus performance bonuses in a home-improvement setting.

Employer: Infinity Business and Tax Group / Integrated Tax Solutions

Location: On-site / hybrid – Chesterfield, MO or South Florida

Type: Full-time

Base Salary: $50,000–$60,000

On-Target Earnings (OTE): $90,000–$125,000+ (base + uncapped incentives & bonuses)

(base + uncapped incentives & bonuses) Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m. CT

Benefits: Health, dental, 401(k) + match, PTO, sick time, holidays

Own the first conversation with new tax and wealth prospects—finding leads, qualifying them, and handing them off to specialists. No licenses needed, and there’s a clear growth path into senior roles, leadership, or the advisory/tax side.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right next step often shows up once you’re already moving.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.