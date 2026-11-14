Chesterfield’s tech and engineering scene is busy right now, especially around energy and medical equipment support. If you’ve got an engineering mindset, there are some solid full-time roles to check out.

Employer: LS Power

LS Power Location: Chesterfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead high-voltage and extra-high-voltage substation projects from early design through construction and commissioning. This role is ideal if you have 7+ years in electrical/substation engineering and want to guide strategy, manage consultants, and mentor other engineers in a fast-growing power and energy company.

Employer: Tri Imaging Solutions

Location: Chesterfield / St. Louis, MO (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work mostly independently on moderate to complex medical devices across hospitals and clinics. Great fit if you have 3–5 years of BMET experience, enjoy field work, and want steady training plus a 401(k) with match, disability coverage, and growing PTO.

Employer: Tri Imaging Solutions

Location: Chesterfield / St. Louis, MO (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level to early-career BMET role focused on preventive maintenance, inspections, and basic repairs. Good for techs with 1–3 years’ hands-on experience who want to build skills alongside senior technicians, with structured training and room to grow.

Employer: Tri Imaging Solutions

Location: Chesterfield / St. Louis, MO (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support diagnostic imaging systems (X-ray, CT, MRI, etc.) under guidance from senior engineers. This is a strong starter role if you have 0–2 years’ imaging service experience, like hands-on troubleshooting, and don’t mind frequent local/regional travel after initial training in Appleton, WI or Madison, TN.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.