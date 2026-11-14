Chesterfield’s outlet scene is busy, and several brands are hiring right now. If you like fashion, flexible hours, and helping people shop, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand Location: Chesterfield, MO (St. Louis Premium Outlets)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.75–$21.63 per hour

Lead shifts, support the store manager, and help keep the store looking great while coaching the team. Good fit if you have some retail leadership experience and want a role with bonus perks like merchandise discounts and potential benefits.

Employer: EXPRESS / PHOENIX Retail, LLC

Location: Chesterfield, MO – St. Louis Premium

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers on the sales floor, run the register, and keep the store neat and organized. Great entry point if you have at least 6 months of experience, like working with people, and want a clothing discount.

Employer: EXPRESS / PHOENIX Retail, LLC

Location: Chesterfield, MO – St. Louis Premium

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Similar to the Sales Associate role, but with extra responsibility for opening/closing the store, handling deposits, and overrides. Good step up if you’re ready for more trust and leadership without going full-time management.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—outlet jobs tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.