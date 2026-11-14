Chesterfield’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid openings for folks who like owning big projects and working close to the business. If you’re mid–to–senior level in IT, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mercy Hospital St. Louis Critical Care Medicine Fellowship / Mercy

Mercy Hospital St. Louis Critical Care Medicine Fellowship / Mercy Location: Chesterfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage IT vendor relationships and contracts for Mercy’s technology services. You’ll study vendor products, advise leaders on what to buy, help with complex negotiations, and solve issues with hardware and software. Great fit if you have 5+ years of technical or business experience, know project management and SDLC, and like being the go‑to person between tech teams and vendors.

Employer: Crown Packaging Corp.

Location: Chesterfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead full‑stack .NET and JavaScript development for Crown’s ecommerce and enterprise platforms. This role owns projects end‑to‑end: design, build, test, deploy, and support, plus Azure, Docker, CI/CD, and AI‑assisted development (Claude Code, Copilot, etc.). Ideal if you have 7+ years of experience, are strong with Ecommerce + ERP/PIM integrations, and enjoy turning loose ideas into clean, production‑ready systems.

Alternate posting with the same role/details is also on Indeed: Principal Software Engineer (Indeed)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more wiggle room than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.