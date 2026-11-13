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Midlothian
AT&T store relocates to new Midlothian plaza
8 days ago
The AT&T store that was in the Burlington plaza has moved to a new plaza on Midlothian Turnpike, next to Whole Foods. Customers can visit the new location for holiday deals on electronics and to upgrade home or business Wi‑Fi.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce
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