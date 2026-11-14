Chesterfield’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on patient care to front-desk and student roles. If you’re in medical, rehab, or wellness, there’s likely something here that fits your skills.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Chesterfield, MO

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

This virtual triage RN role supports ED handoffs, care coordination, and patient education across programs like OB/GYN and Pediatrics. Great fit if you have 2–3 years Med-Surg/ED/Critical Care and want a mix of clinical judgment and coordination work.

Employer: St. Luke's Rehabilitation Hospital (PAM Health)

Location: Chesterfield, MO

Type: Full-time, 13-week contract

Salary: $50/hour (no travel reimbursement)

Short-term local contract for a PTA who doesn’t need benefits but wants strong hourly pay. You’ll provide direct patient care under a PT in an extended-care rehab setting; PTA license and BLS required.

Employer: St. Luke's Rehabilitation Hospital / PAM Health

Location: Chesterfield, MO

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Inpatient SLP role working with chronically and critically ill patients in a rehab hospital. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and generous PTO; ideal if you have or want hospital experience and hold an SLP license + BLS.

Employer: WellBiz Brands, Inc. (Elements Massage Chesterfield)

Location: Chesterfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay plus tips, commissions, and bonuses (exact amounts not listed)

Spa-based esthetician role focused on facials and skincare in a massage studio setting. You’ll get product and service discounts, healthcare contribution, and a 2-week intensive facial/skincare training, with a strong emphasis on client service.

Employer: BJC HealthCare – BJC Orthopedic Center

Location: Chesterfield, MO

Type: Part-time, Weekends (Sat & Sun 7am–7:30pm, ~24 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Perfect for radiology/MRI students wanting hands-on MRI experience with Siemens equipment in a small, teaching-focused environment. No prior experience needed; you must be enrolled in a radiology/MRI program and can access BJC benefits and tuition assistance (role is benefits-eligible).

Employer: BJC HealthCare – Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital

Location: Chesterfield, MO

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: $17.50 – $23.88/hour (based on experience/qualifications)

Front-line registration and scheduling role that’s all about patient experience, accurate insurance/demographics, and compliance. Good fit if you have strong people skills, attention to detail, and <2 years of experience plus a HS diploma/GED (healthcare or CHAA certification is a bonus).

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Based in Chesterfield, MO, travel required

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinical RD role planning modified diets, doing nutrition assessments, and overseeing food services in post-acute/geriatric settings. You’ll need a Bachelor’s in Dietetics, active RD registration, state licensure, and ~2 years’ healthcare experience, plus comfort traveling between facilities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to other openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.