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Chesterfield
🏥 Chesterfield, MO Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to $50/hr
12 days ago
Chesterfield’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on patient care to front-desk and student roles. If you’re in medical, rehab, or wellness, there’s likely something here that fits your skills.
RN - Medical Transition Management (Nights)
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Chesterfield, MO
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Salary: Not listed
This virtual triage RN role supports ED handoffs, care coordination, and patient education across programs like OB/GYN and Pediatrics. Great fit if you have 2–3 years Med-Surg/ED/Critical Care and want a mix of clinical judgment and coordination work.
Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) – 13 Week Assignment – $50/hr
- Employer: St. Luke's Rehabilitation Hospital (PAM Health)
- Location: Chesterfield, MO
- Type: Full-time, 13-week contract
- Salary: $50/hour (no travel reimbursement)
Short-term local contract for a PTA who doesn’t need benefits but wants strong hourly pay. You’ll provide direct patient care under a PT in an extended-care rehab setting; PTA license and BLS required.
Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) – FT Days | St. Luke’s Rehab
- Employer: St. Luke's Rehabilitation Hospital / PAM Health
- Location: Chesterfield, MO
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
Inpatient SLP role working with chronically and critically ill patients in a rehab hospital. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and generous PTO; ideal if you have or want hospital experience and hold an SLP license + BLS.
Licensed Esthetician
- Employer: WellBiz Brands, Inc. (Elements Massage Chesterfield)
- Location: Chesterfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base pay plus tips, commissions, and bonuses (exact amounts not listed)
Spa-based esthetician role focused on facials and skincare in a massage studio setting. You’ll get product and service discounts, healthcare contribution, and a 2-week intensive facial/skincare training, with a strong emphasis on client service.
Student MRI Technologist (Part-Time Weekends) – Chesterfield, MO
- Employer: BJC HealthCare – BJC Orthopedic Center
- Location: Chesterfield, MO
- Type: Part-time, Weekends (Sat & Sun 7am–7:30pm, ~24 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect for radiology/MRI students wanting hands-on MRI experience with Siemens equipment in a small, teaching-focused environment. No prior experience needed; you must be enrolled in a radiology/MRI program and can access BJC benefits and tuition assistance (role is benefits-eligible).
Patient Access Rep II
- Employer: BJC HealthCare – Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital
- Location: Chesterfield, MO
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: $17.50 – $23.88/hour (based on experience/qualifications)
Front-line registration and scheduling role that’s all about patient experience, accurate insurance/demographics, and compliance. Good fit if you have strong people skills, attention to detail, and <2 years of experience plus a HS diploma/GED (healthcare or CHAA certification is a bonus).
Registered Dietitian – Traveling Required
- Employer: Life Care Centers of America
- Location: Based in Chesterfield, MO, travel required
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Clinical RD role planning modified diets, doing nutrition assessments, and overseeing food services in post-acute/geriatric settings. You’ll need a Bachelor’s in Dietetics, active RD registration, state licensure, and ~2 years’ healthcare experience, plus comfort traveling between facilities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to other openings at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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