Chesterfield’s sales scene is busy right now, from tech to insurance to in‑store brand reps. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Marsh Agency (Marsh McLennan Agency)

Marsh Agency (Marsh McLennan Agency) Location: Chesterfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage a book of business for commercial insurance clients, handle renewals, proposals, and policy changes, and be the main contact for your accounts. Good fit if you have 3+ years in insurance or customer service, strong detail skills, and want hybrid work, generous time off, and tuition support.

Employer: ActionLink

Location: Chesterfield, MO (inside Best Buy)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.00 – $21.00/hour + quarterly bonuses

Show off Sony home theater gear, run demos, and help shoppers pick the right setup while hitting weekly sales goals. You’ll work Thurs–Mon, ~37.5–40 hrs/week, get paid training, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and holidays, and stay on your feet talking tech all day.

Employer: Advanced Software Designs Inc.

Location: Chesterfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hunt and close new enterprise deals for ProductVision, a niche software platform used by food, beverage, personal care, chemical, and coatings manufacturers. Ideal if you’ve sold enterprise software (PLM/ERP/regulatory/manufacturing) and like full-cycle sales, from prospecting to demos to trade shows.

If one of these feels close, don’t overthink it—save the link and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.