Chesterfield has a nice mix of hands-on building and facilities jobs right now, from entry-level cleaning to a six-figure management role. Good options here if you like staying active and keeping spaces looking sharp.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

SBM Management Services, LP Location: Chesterfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$16.00 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 10:00am–6:30pm

Monday–Friday, Highlights: General janitorial work, operating motorized cleaning equipment, and handling some hazardous waste tasks. No specific education required; 3–6 months experience preferred. Benefits available through SBM.

Employer: Ruth's Chris Steak House / Prime Hospitality Group

Location: AC Marriott – 16461 Wild Horse Creek Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Support hotel housekeeping by stripping rooms, delivering linens, and keeping public areas clean. Includes health, dental, vision, and paid time off. No education required; great if you like hotel work and staying on your feet.

Employer: DoubleTree Hotel and Spa

Location: Chesterfield, MO 63017

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $16.50 per hour

Highlights: Clean and maintain hotel public spaces (lobby, glass doors, stairwells, etc.). Night shift required, plus 1 year of customer service experience. Offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Amentum

Location: Greater St. Louis area (Chesterfield client site)

Type: Full-time, 100% on-site

Salary: $91,000–$110,000 per year

Highlights: Lead technicians at a pharmaceutical facility, manage 24/7 building systems (HVAC, electrical, plumbing, lab support), safety programs, KPIs, and contractors. Requires Bachelor’s or trade school, 8+ years facility O&M and 5+ years supervisory experience. Strong benefits including health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, education reimbursement, and more. Posted: 11/12/2026 – open until filled.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.