Chesterfield has some solid office roles right now, from medical front desk to corporate admin. All three of these are full-time and based in or near Chesterfield, MO.

Employer: Ear Nose Throat Medical Service

Ear Nose Throat Medical Service Location: Chesterfield, MO (in person)

(in person) Salary: $17.00 – $21.00/hour

Type: Full-time

This is a busy ENT office looking for someone who can run the front desk with very little hand-holding. You’ll handle check-in/check-out, phones, EMR (E-Clinical), insurance checks, surgery scheduling, and prescription calls, Monday–Thursday 8–4 and Friday mornings.

Employer: Align Production Systems (Airfloat)

Location: St. Louis / Chesterfield area, MO

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support a manufacturing team that builds heavy-load moving systems. You’ll do quotes, order entry, shipping coordination, customer calls, and light executive assistant work, all in a computer-heavy, office setting with full training and strong benefits.

Employer: RGA (Reinsurance Group of America)

(Reinsurance Group of America) Location: Chesterfield, MO ( hybrid role)

( role) Salary: $51,350 – $69,260/year + bonus eligible

+ bonus eligible Type: Full-time

Great fit if you like data, accuracy, and problem-solving. You’ll review client data, run reports, fix errors with clients, and create accounting entries, all within a global Fortune 200 company with strong benefits and growth potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.