🚌 Chesterfield, MO Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Chesterfield has a nice mix of transportation roles right now, from aviation to senior living to classic delivery gigs. If you like being on the move, there’s likely something here that fits your schedule.

Employer: Emerson

Emerson Location: Chesterfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support Emerson’s aviation team by keeping company aircraft safe, compliant, and ready to fly. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years as an A&P mechanic and an Airframe & Powerplant license, and want steady work with a large, global employer.

Employer: EverTrue

Location: Chesterfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.05–$28.80/hour

Drive a community van/bus for older adults, helping with rides to appointments, activities, and outings. Good fit if you have a Class E Missouri license, CPR, and enjoy building relationships with residents while earning solid hourly pay plus full-time benefits.

Employer: EverTrue

Location: Chesterfield, MO

Type: Part-time

Salary: $18.05–$28.80/hour

Same core duties as the full-time chauffeur—driving residents to events and appointments and keeping the vehicle in good shape—but with part-time hours. Great if you want meaningful, people-focused driving work without a full-time schedule.

Employer: Domino’s (MBR Management Franchise)

Location: Chesterfield, MO

Type: Part-time (full-time options may be available)

(full-time options may be available) Salary: Not listed (includes tips + paid mileage)

Deliver orders around the Chesterfield area, using your own driving skills and GPS to hit on-time targets. This is a flexible job with tips, mileage pay, food discounts, and training, and can work well if you want extra cash or a path to more hours.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while it’s still posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.