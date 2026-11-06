🍽️ Several Evening Food Service Jobs in Chesterfield, MO

Chesterfield’s dinner rush is hiring. If you like fast shifts, friendly teams, and flexible hours, Raising Cane’s has several evening and closing roles open right now.

Employer: Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's Location: Chesterfield, MO

Pay: $15.00 per hour

Type: Hourly, evening/close, entry-level (no experience needed)

Hourly, evening/close, entry-level (no experience needed) Work diferentes puestos en el restaurante (caja, cocina, comedor) mientras ganas capacitación pagada, horarios flexibles y acceso a beneficios médicos y 401(k) si calificas.

Employer: Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's Location: Chesterfield, MO

Pay: Starting at $15.00 per hour

Type: Hourly, evening/close, entry-level or experienced

Hourly, evening/close, entry-level or experienced Back-of-house role cooking chicken fingers in a fun, fast kitchen, with paid training, weekly pay, and room to move up into advanced cook and trainer roles.

Employer: Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's Location: Chesterfield, MO

Pay: Starting at $15.00 per hour

Type: Hourly, evening/close, entry-level

Hourly, evening/close, entry-level Mix of front- and back-of-house tasks (taking orders, running food, cleaning) with weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and the chance to earn up to $1.50 more per hour in your first year through training.

Employer: Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's Location: Chesterfield, MO

Pay: $15.00 per hour

Type: Hourly, all shifts, entry-level

Hourly, all shifts, entry-level Rol centrado en caja y atención al cliente, con horarios flexibles, uniforme informal, días festivos importantes cerrados y un paquete amplio de seguros si cumples los requisitos de horas.

Employer: Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's Location: Chesterfield, MO

Pay: $15.00 per hour

Type: Hourly, closing shift, entry-level

Hourly, closing shift, entry-level Focus on drive-thru and dining room service—taking orders, running food, and keeping the space clean—with paid training, flexible hours, and benefits for eligible crew.

Employer: Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's Location: Chesterfield, MO

Pay: Starting at $15.00 per hour

Type: Hourly, evening/close, entry-level or experienced

Hourly, evening/close, entry-level or experienced Puesto de cocina preparando pollo en un ambiente rápido y alegre, con aumentos posibles en el primer año, capacitación pagada y beneficios médicos y 401(k) para quienes califican.

If you like the idea of getting paid weekly, learning on the job, and working nights, click a role that fits you and apply while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.