🍽️ Multiple Chesterfield Hospitality Jobs With $15+/hr Pay

Chesterfield’s hotels and senior living communities are busy and hiring. If you like helping guests, keeping things clean, and working on a team, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: EverTrue

EverTrue Location: Chesterfield, MO

Type: Part-time (Days)

(Days) Pay: $15.00–$20.00/hour

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, pots, and pans and helping with general cleaning. EverTrue offers PTO, retirement match, education assistance, and more, even for part-time staff.

Employer: EverTrue

EverTrue Location: Chesterfield, MO

Type: Full-time (Days)

(Days) Pay: $15.00–$20.00/hour

Full-time version of the dishwashing role with the same duties plus access to medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, and pet insurance on top of PTO and retirement benefits.

Employer: Doubletree Hotel and Spa

Location: Chesterfield, MO 63017

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15.50/hour

Welcome guests, handle check-in/check-out, and manage payments at a busy hotel. Health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and hotel discounts are included, and they encourage applicants with a criminal record to apply.

Employer: Doubletree Hotel and Spa

Location: Chesterfield, MO 63017

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15.50/hour

Day shift (9am–5:30pm) cleaning and resetting guest rooms and stocking carts and linen closets. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, and hotel discounts, and is also open to people with a criminal record.

Employer: Drury Plaza Hotel, Chesterfield

Location: 355 Chesterfield Center East, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (includes quarterly bonus up to $3,200/year )

Not listed (includes ) Prep, serve, and clean up the free hot breakfast while keeping the lobby area tidy and welcoming. Drury offers flexible scheduling, PTO, hotel discounts, free room nights, health benefits, and a company-matched 401(k).

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.