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Chesterfield
🍽️ Multiple Chesterfield Hospitality Jobs With $15+/hr Pay
7 days ago
Chesterfield’s hotels and senior living communities are busy and hiring. If you like helping guests, keeping things clean, and working on a team, these local spots are worth a look.
Dishwasher, Brooking Park, PT, Days
- Employer: EverTrue
- Location: Chesterfield, MO
- Type: Part-time (Days)
- Pay: $15.00–$20.00/hour
- Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, pots, and pans and helping with general cleaning. EverTrue offers PTO, retirement match, education assistance, and more, even for part-time staff.
Dishwasher, Brooking Park, Full-Time, Days
- Employer: EverTrue
- Location: Chesterfield, MO
- Type: Full-time (Days)
- Pay: $15.00–$20.00/hour
- Full-time version of the dishwashing role with the same duties plus access to medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, and pet insurance on top of PTO and retirement benefits.
Front Desk Agent
- Employer: Doubletree Hotel and Spa
- Location: Chesterfield, MO 63017
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $15.50/hour
- Welcome guests, handle check-in/check-out, and manage payments at a busy hotel. Health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and hotel discounts are included, and they encourage applicants with a criminal record to apply.
Room Attendant
- Employer: Doubletree Hotel and Spa
- Location: Chesterfield, MO 63017
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $15.50/hour
- Day shift (9am–5:30pm) cleaning and resetting guest rooms and stocking carts and linen closets. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, and hotel discounts, and is also open to people with a criminal record.
Breakfast Attendant
- Employer: Drury Plaza Hotel, Chesterfield
- Location: 355 Chesterfield Center East, Chesterfield, MO 63017
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed (includes quarterly bonus up to $3,200/year)
- Prep, serve, and clean up the free hot breakfast while keeping the lobby area tidy and welcoming. Drury offers flexible scheduling, PTO, hotel discounts, free room nights, health benefits, and a company-matched 401(k).
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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