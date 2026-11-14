Chester is busy with freight, food service, and construction work right now, which means steady driving jobs. If you like being on the move and don’t mind some physical work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Vulcan Materials Company

Vulcan Materials Company Location: Chester, VA (quarry/pit environment)

(quarry/pit environment) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22.79 – $29.48 per hour (plus potential bonus/equity)

Operate large off-road haul trucks moving stone, sand, and gravel inside Vulcan sites. Good fit if you’re safety-focused, can handle heavy equipment, and don’t mind climbing, sitting for long periods, and working around dust and noise.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Performance Foodservice Location: Chester, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Average $68,000 – $73,000 per year (component pay + incentives)

(component pay + incentives) Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, start ~4–6 PM (3rd shift)

Drive tandem/tractor trailers moving empty and full trailers between warehouses and shuttle yards. Assigned truck, modern fleet, and Day 1 benefits; you’ll need a CDL A with doubles endorsement, clean MVR, and be comfortable with night shifts and some heavy lifting.

Employer: AOC Metal Works

Location: Chester, VA

Type: Likely full-time, 2nd shift

Likely full-time, Pay: Not listed

Drive a company box truck (no CDL needed) moving materials between company sites and customers, plus help with shipping, receiving, and forklift work in the warehouse. Good for someone with delivery or warehouse experience who wants steady hours and doesn’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can move into later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.