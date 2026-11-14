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🚌 Chester, VA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
Chester is busy with freight, food service, and construction work right now, which means steady driving jobs. If you like being on the move and don’t mind some physical work, these roles are worth a look.
Haul Truck Operator
- Employer: Vulcan Materials Company
- Location: Chester, VA (quarry/pit environment)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.79 – $29.48 per hour (plus potential bonus/equity)
Operate large off-road haul trucks moving stone, sand, and gravel inside Vulcan sites. Good fit if you’re safety-focused, can handle heavy equipment, and don’t mind climbing, sitting for long periods, and working around dust and noise.
CDL A Shuttle Driver
- Employer: Performance Foodservice
- Location: Chester, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Average $68,000 – $73,000 per year (component pay + incentives)
- Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, start ~4–6 PM (3rd shift)
Drive tandem/tractor trailers moving empty and full trailers between warehouses and shuttle yards. Assigned truck, modern fleet, and Day 1 benefits; you’ll need a CDL A with doubles endorsement, clean MVR, and be comfortable with night shifts and some heavy lifting.
Box Truck Driver / Forklift Operator – 2nd Shift
- Employer: AOC Metal Works
- Location: Chester, VA
- Type: Likely full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: Not listed
Drive a company box truck (no CDL needed) moving materials between company sites and customers, plus help with shipping, receiving, and forklift work in the warehouse. Good for someone with delivery or warehouse experience who wants steady hours and doesn’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can move into later.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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