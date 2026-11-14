Chester’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and home health teams adding staff. If you’ve got patient-care skills, there are solid options here from clinic to home care.

Employer: BenchMark Physical Therapy (Upstream Rehabilitation)

BenchMark Physical Therapy (Upstream Rehabilitation) Location: Chester, VA – brand new clinic at 12204 Bermuda Crossroad Lane

– brand new clinic at 12204 Bermuda Crossroad Lane Type: Full-time, part-time, and PRN

Full-time, part-time, and PRN Salary: $82,000 – $95,000/year

Outpatient ortho role in a brand new clinic, with competitive pay, monthly bonus potential, and options for student loan repayment assistance. Offers 100% employer-paid medical premium option, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, and strong mentorship for both new and experienced PTs.

Employer: Modern Dentistry

Location: Chester, VA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.00 – $23.00/hour, based on experience

Chairside role for an experienced dental assistant (at least 1 year) in a fast-paced office. You’ll assist with procedures, X-rays, sterilization, and patient comfort, with health insurance and paid time off included.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Chester, VA (home health visits)

(home health visits) Type: Not stated; home health visit RN

Not stated; home health visit RN Pay Structure: $52 – $56 per point, paid weekly

Home health RN role where you manage your own visit schedule and use strong assessment skills in the field. Offers health insurance, PTO and holidays, mileage reimbursement, life insurance, plus paid training and 24/7 clinical support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings with the same employer nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.