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🏥 Chester VA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $80K+ Pay
Chester’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and home health teams adding staff. If you’ve got patient-care skills, there are solid options here from clinic to home care.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient Ortho
- Employer: BenchMark Physical Therapy (Upstream Rehabilitation)
- Location: Chester, VA – brand new clinic at 12204 Bermuda Crossroad Lane
- Type: Full-time, part-time, and PRN
- Salary: $82,000 – $95,000/year
Outpatient ortho role in a brand new clinic, with competitive pay, monthly bonus potential, and options for student loan repayment assistance. Offers 100% employer-paid medical premium option, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, and strong mentorship for both new and experienced PTs.
Dental Assistant
- Employer: Modern Dentistry
- Location: Chester, VA (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $19.00 – $23.00/hour, based on experience
Chairside role for an experienced dental assistant (at least 1 year) in a fast-paced office. You’ll assist with procedures, X-rays, sterilization, and patient comfort, with health insurance and paid time off included.
Registered Nurse – Home Health Visits
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Chester, VA (home health visits)
- Type: Not stated; home health visit RN
- Pay Structure: $52 – $56 per point, paid weekly
Home health RN role where you manage your own visit schedule and use strong assessment skills in the field. Offers health insurance, PTO and holidays, mileage reimbursement, life insurance, plus paid training and 24/7 clinical support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings with the same employer nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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