📢 Help Chester Springs Library Recover from Storm Damage

In July 2025, a severe summer storm and gustnado hit the village and badly damaged the Chester Springs Library.

Nine tree branches pierced the library roof, with one branch coming all the way through and landing on a table. Heavy rain poured in, flooding the program room and children’s area. The library lost story time rugs, children’s toys, craft supplies, and a water cooler, and was forced into an unexpected “pit stop” to recover.

The library is now running its 2026 Annual Appeal and is asking the community for help to “get back on track” and bring the building and kids’ spaces back to life.

If you’re able, please donate to the library’s 2026 Annual Appeal to support repairs and replacement of damaged items.