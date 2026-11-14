Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Chester Springs, PA? These adoptable dogs at Phoenix Animal Rescue are hoping for a cozy home, soft bed, and a family to love.

Breed: Chihuahua

Age: Adult (3 years)

Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Size: About 9.5 lbs

Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter: Phoenix Animal Rescue

About Willow: This tiny girl lost her home when her owner became homeless. She’s feeling shy and timid right now after such a big change, so she’ll need a patient, gentle adopter who can give her time to settle in and feel safe.

👉 Meet Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Age: Adult (about 1.5 years)

Gender: Male

Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate

Size: About 8 lbs

Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter: Phoenix Animal Rescue

About Wonka: A scruffy, one‑of‑a‑kind little guy who was found as a stray. He’s been friendly, playful, sweet, and charming with volunteers and loves spending time with people.

👉 Meet Wonka and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Age: Young (1 year)

Gender: Female

Color: White

Size: About 17 lbs

Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter: Phoenix Animal Rescue

About Kimi: Picked up as a stray with injuries and a limp, Kimi has already been through a lot. Even so, she’s described as one of the sweetest little dogs you could meet and is now recovering and looking for a safe, loving forever home.

👉 Meet Kimi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small, pittie puppy)

Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter: Phoenix Animal Rescue

About O’Ryan: One of four pittie pups abandoned outside ACCT Philly, then brought to rescue for safety. He’s now healthy enough and officially ready to find a family of his own.

👉 Meet O’Ryan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small, pittie puppy)

Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter: Phoenix Animal Rescue

About Enzo Boy: Another of the four abandoned pittie pups, Enzo Boy is also ready for adoption and looking for a family who will give him a fresh start and lots of love.

👉 Meet Enzo Boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small, pittie puppy)

Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter: Phoenix Animal Rescue

About Chiquita Banana: The only girl in the pittie puppy litter, she shares the same rough start but is now safe and ready to join a forever family.

👉 Meet Chiquita Banana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small, pittie puppy)

Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter: Phoenix Animal Rescue

About Dezi: The third boy from the same pittie litter, Dezi is also ready to leave shelter life behind and grow up in a loving home.

👉 Meet Dezi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Gender: Male

Color: Brindle

Size: About 45 lbs

Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter: Phoenix Animal Rescue

About Pumba: A happy, playful, social boy who came in as a stray. He loves his volunteers, enjoys room to play, and is known for zoomies, play bows, spins, and other goofy antics.

👉 Meet Pumba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Age: Adult (4 years)

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Size: About 15 lbs

Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter: Phoenix Animal Rescue

About Sassy: A 15‑lb scruffy sweetheart found as a stray. Despite her name, she’s been sweet, social, and friendly, with no issues being handled.

👉 Meet Sassy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle mix

Age: Young (1 year)

Gender: Male

Color: White

Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter: Phoenix Animal Rescue

About Delco: A fun, outgoing former stray who walks nicely on leash, loves making new friends, and never turns down a good meal. He’s ready to start a new chapter with a family.

👉 Meet Delco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: Senior (10 years)

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Phoenix Animal Rescue

About Lou Bear: A tiny senior who spent over 8 years with his previous family before being surrendered. He’s a classic little handheld companion who loves his volunteers, is easy to handle, and enjoys soaking up affection.

👉 Meet Lou Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Age: Young (1 year)

Gender: Female

Color: Brindle, brown merle

Weight: About 32 lbs

Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Phoenix Animal Rescue

About Serena: A beautiful, smaller pittie who came in as a stray. The busy shelter was overwhelming for her, but in rescue she’s showing her sweet and social side with volunteers.

👉 Meet Serena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please reach out to Phoenix Animal Rescue (Chester Springs, PA) through their Adopt-a-Pet listings above or via the contact info on their website to ask about visits, applications, and current availability.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.