🏭 Chester, SC Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Chester’s plants are busy and hiring across shifts. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local manufacturing roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sun Fiber LLC

Sun Fiber LLC Location: Chester, SC

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Lead a production team on the fiber line, help prep the floor, train operators, and keep things running safely and smoothly. Good fit if you have past team lead experience, can handle 12-hour shifts, and want to grow your skills in a busy plant.

Employer: Boise Cascade Company

Location: Chester, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $114,000 DOE

Oversee electrical and mechanical maintenance at a plywood facility, leading a team of electricians and contractors. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years of manufacturing maintenance experience, strong safety focus, and want leadership responsibility with solid pay and benefits.

Employer: Arkema

Location: Chester, SC

Type: Full-time (rotating shifts, 24/7 operation)

Full-time (rotating shifts, 24/7 operation) Salary: Not listed

Test raw materials and finished products, keep lab records, and support plant quality and safety. Great for someone with an associate degree in chemistry (or 5–7 years lab experience) who likes detailed, hands-on work in a chemical manufacturing lab.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.