🏥 Multiple Chester, SC Nursing Jobs With Strong Pay Options

Chester’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re a nurse looking for steady work or a travel contract, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys Home Health)

Optum (Amedisys Home Health) Location: Chester, SC (covering Lancaster, SC area)

(covering area) Type: Full-time

Pay: $46,564 – $69,846 annual total cash target pay

• $22.39 – $33.58 hourly

• $26.86 – $40.30 per visit point

Home health LPN/LVN role working under an RN, providing skilled nursing care in patients’ homes. Good fit if you like one-on-one care, teaching patients and caregivers, and having some independence in your day. Must have an active LPN license, 1+ year experience, CPR, and reliable transportation.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Vibra Travels Location: Chester, SC (travel role)

(travel role) Type: Travel/Contract

Travel/Contract Pay: Competitive hourly rate plus tax-free stipend (if eligible)

Travel MedSurg/Tele RN role for nurses who want to move between hospital assignments. You work with one recruiter, get no mid-contract pay cuts, and may qualify for license reimbursement and referral bonuses. Requires 1+ year RN experience, active RN license, BLS, and recent acute care background.

Employer: Voyage Health

Voyage Health Location: Chester, SC

Type: Travel/Contract (13 weeks)

Pay: $1,789 – $1,883 per week

Day-shift Med Surg travel RN contract (3x12s) at a local facility. Great if you want a clear 13-week assignment with solid weekly pay and experience at a “leading facility.” Most candidates need ~2 years recent Med Surg experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through and see the full details—sometimes the schedule or benefits make it just right.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.