⚠️ Zoning hearing on fence in riparian buffer area

The Willistown Township Zoning Hearing Board will hold a public meeting on Monday, November 30, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at the Township offices, 688 Sugartown Road, Malvern (Willistown Township, Chester County, PA).

They will hear Application Z-11-26 from Prescott Benson Wells, who is asking for a variance from the Township’s Riparian Buffer Area Conservation District rules to allow an existing fence to stay in place within the Zone 2 Riparian Buffer Area at 6 Pond Lane (UPI No. 54-3-252) in the RA – Residential District.

A copy of the application is available to review at the Township Office during normal business hours.

If you want to take part in the meeting and need an auxiliary aid, service, or other accommodation, call the Township at 610-647-5300.